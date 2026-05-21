SUS ENVIRONMENT's Jiangmen Xinhui Project Reshaping the Eco-Veins of Green Cities

SHANGHAI and JIANGMEN, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the confluence of the Yamen and Hutiaomen waterways in Xinhui District, Jiangmen, SUS ENVIRONMENT's new waste-to-energy plant stands as the city's most striking eco-landmark, with its unique "Cloud-Sail Charging Through Waves" design. The plant processes 1,500 tonnes daily while reclaiming a 15-year-old landfill as a green engine of resource regeneration.

Once an ecological scar holding 150,000 m³ of stagnant waste, the 20,000 m² site has been transformed through proprietary screening and rapid aerobic stabilization. Combustibles are converted to electricity; debris is recycled; humus meets landscaping standards; and 60,000 m³ of wastewater has been safely treated.

Located in western Pearl River Delta, Jiangmen has long been a vital node on the ancient Maritime Silk Road. The design team adopted sails as the core architectural imagery, with the nearly 800-meter building cluster resembling billowing sails. The aluminum-and-glass curtain wall refracts shimmering light like ripples on water. This design breaks the NIMBY effect, proving environmental infrastructure can be a cultural vessel and a source of civic pride.

Beneath the romantic sail imagery lies uncompromising industrial rationality. The façade uses 1m as the basic module, generating four sail clusters of varying widths. White aluminum panels combined with glass create subtle textural variations. Inside, 1,500 tonnes of waste enter daily, with every process precisely controlled, achieving zero flue gas and sewage discharge, and slag repurposed as construction material.

As the sails rise at the estuary, we see not merely industrial romance, but a city's promise to a green future. SUS ENVIRONMENT converts waste into inexhaustible clean energy, reshaping the eco-veins of green cities worldwide.

See the 800-meter sails up close: https://youtu.be/DiDLwtdExJY?si=DvJMRpbh3u6CDkoL

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider. *As of December 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants (low-carbon eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. The annual green power generation is approximately 20,000 GWh.

* Data from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data. The statistical scope is the total design scale. The data are as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.