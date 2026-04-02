The Only One Selected: SUS ENVIRONMENT's Qingdao West Coast Project Named BCRC "Zero-Waste City" Typical Case

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2026, the 2026 International Day of Zero-Waste event was successfully held, during which SUS ENVIRONMENT's Qingdao West Coast Project was selected as a typical Zero-Waste City construction case by the Basel Convention Regional Centre for Asia and the Pacific (BCRC-AP).

Co-hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UN-Habitat, BCRC-AP and the Department of Ecology and Environment of Hainan Province, this flagship online event brought together environmental representatives from the UN and countries worldwide. The UN Secretary-General and leaders of UNEP and UN-Habitat delivered opening remarks, while global environmental delegates shared international practices in building Zero-Waste Cities.

Notably, among the 109 cases from 40 cities released this time, the Qingdao West Coast Project is the only case honored for the "eco-industrial park multi-source solid waste synergistic model". Adopting the "one park, one operator" model, the project integrates waste-to-energy incineration, waste heat district heating, biogas upgrading to biomethane, and fly ash landfilling, achieving synergistic treatment and cascaded energy utilization.

Covering 489,000 square meters, the project serves 2.61 million people and treats about 820,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. It has formed a high-efficiency energy system of "high-parameter waste-to-energy, waste heat heating, biogas to natural gas", with annual power generation of 410 GWh, carbon emission reduction of 324,700 tonnes, and heat supply of 720,000 gigajoules for 1.5 million square meters of residential areas. It turns high-carbon waste disposal into a low-carbon urban energy node, contributing SUS's wisdom to global waste management.

SUS ENVIRONMENT was invited to deliver a keynote speech. The "City-Beneficial" solid waste management model drew wide attention: when waste heat flows into community pipelines, when green electricity lights up homes, and when eco-industrial parks drive low-carbon transition of surrounding industrial estates --- waste is no longer a burden on the city, but becomes a "new engine" for urban development.

"Zero waste" is not the end point, nor should WtE be limited to end-of-pipe disposal. It is a converter of energy and resources, a key link in the urban circular economy and ecological transition. SUS ENVIRONMENT stands ready to work with global partners to turn the concept of zero waste into reality and build a sustainable future together.

See the story: https://youtu.be/mDtrats2FZg?si=xWZHsF4e-21qsz78

SOURCE Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.