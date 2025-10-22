SUS Leads Thailand's Waste-to-Energy Market with Integrated Tech, Manufacturing, and Service Model

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the global push to address climate change, Waste-to-Energy (WtE) has emerged as a critical solution for Thailand's dual challenges of energy transition and urban waste management. In line with the government's Q3 development plans, 39 new WtE plants are slated for development, with a total processing capacity of 168,211 tonnes per day.

Thailand was the first overseas destination for SUS. At the time, the market, though nascent, was dominated by established local players. Leveraging technological innovation as its core strength, SUS adopted a long-term strategy--establishing a locally registered entity and setting up representative offices to deepen its presence.

This long-term commitment has yielded significant returns. As of May 2025, SUS has supplied equipment for 12 of Thailand's 39 total waste incineration lines. These lines represent a combined processing capacity of 7,100 tonnes per day, capturing approximately 35% of the market share and establishing the company as the leading supplier of waste incineration technology and equipment in Thailand.

This market leadership is underpinned by SUS's continuously refined advantages in technology, manufacturing, and service.

The company's proprietary large-grate technology ensures high combustion efficiency, superior thermal stability, and a low loss-on-ignition rate of residue. When integrated with high-efficiency power generation systems, it significantly boosts power output while reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, the adoption of digital twin technology allows for real-time operational optimization and valuable data accumulation, making waste incineration safer, greener, and more efficient.

To support its technology, SUS operates a 50,000-square-meter manufacturing center, with an annual production capacity of 200 grate systems (each for 500 tonnes/day). The systems have obtained CE certification under the EU CE standard. Its professional after-sales team provides a 2-hour response and on-site support within 48 hours.

This integrated "Technology + Manufacturing + Service" model has gained strong recognition in the Thai market. A testament to this success is the strategic acquisition of local leader Super Earth Energy 1 Co., Ltd. in 2024 and the subsequent commencement of construction on the Nonthaburi WtE plant. With this solid foundation, SUS is poised to embark on a new chapter of expansion across Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian market.

About SUS Environment

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environmental provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.*

*Data sourced from the Environmental Sanitation Net of China and public data, covering total design scale, with data as of June 30, 2025.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.