SUSE Enhances Linux, Cloud Native Virtualization & Management, and Edge Platform Solutions to Empower Enterprises with Greater Choice and Innovation

Bolstered SUSE portfolio provides open, cloud-native, and enterprise grade infrastructure to facilitate IT innovation across the data center, hybrid cloud and at the edge

BERLIN, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SUSECON 2024) -- SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced new capabilities across its Linux, cloud native, and edge portfolio of enterprise infrastructure solutions to help unlock the infinite potential of open source in enterprises. Generative AI, cloud native, and edge technologies are reinventing the way enterprises build and operate applications across the cloud, edge and on-premise environments. SUSE's new capabilities support organizations to transform their businesses by providing faster time-to-value and reduced operational costs.

"The power of choice in today's complex IT landscape is so essential. At the same time, recent market consolidation developments are stripping many enterprises of their options," said Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE. "With our uniquely open and ecosystem-first approach, SUSE is maintaining our long-held commitment to offering customers the flexibility they need with their data center infrastructure to drive results for their businesses."

Business Critical Linux

Enterprise-grade Linux is at the core of running business critical, enterprise workloads. SUSE Linux Enterprise has always been the preference for organizations seeking agility, reliability, and choice in their core IT infrastructure. SUSE continues to empower business innovations and efficiencies through its business critical Linux portfolio. While many claim to offer confidential computing solutions, the key question lies around end-to-end capabilities to ensure maximum security and compliance. SUSE Linux extends its leadership position in confidential computing with our latest releases of SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Manager, and support for Intel TDX (Trust Domain Extensions) and AMD SEV (Secure Encrypted Virtualization) technologies, including for hyperscalers' compute instances, and remote attestation with SUSE Manager. Today, SUSE announced the following enhancements, innovations, and future roadmap:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 Service Pack 6: With this update, SUSE future-proofs IT workloads with a new Long Term Service Pack Support Core providing the longest-term support period in the enterprise Linux market, now ending in 2037. Designed to simplify IT operations across the data center, cloud and Edge, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6) lowers the risk and cost of adopting new technologies and ensures business continuity by minimizing planned and unplanned service outages. It includes an updated 6.4 kernel version and new libraries, including OpenSSL 3.1. Built on a certified secure software supply chain and adhering to the highest standards, SUSE Linux Enterprise enables security in compliance with the strictest regulations.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 15 SP6: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 15 SP6 provides SAP customers and partners with the most popular secure and reliable Linux platform for running their mission critical SAP workloads, from the data center to the cloud. This release also delivers customers access to the latest innovations from Trento , an open-source web application, developed by SUSE, enabling better protection of SAP infrastructures by diagnosing common configuration mistakes and validating systems against SUSE best practices.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0: SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 is an immutable, lightweight and secure open source host operating system optimized for containerized and virtualized workloads. It simplifies standalone container deployments, optimizing it for embedded and integrated appliances, while also providing a stable platform for Kubernetes deployments. This release introduces support for full disk encryption, strengthening customer data security, both inside and outside the data center. Designed to run anywhere, SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 enables organizations to transcend geographical and operational constraints, while adapting to diverse deployment scenarios.

SUSE Manager 5.0: Supporting over 16 different Linux distributions, SUSE Manager 5.0 is the industry's leading multi-Linux management solution, delivering from a single console automated patch and compliance management for any Linux, anywhere and at any scale. SUSE Manager itself is containerized for increased resilience, scalability and portability, as well as simple installation. This release also adds remote attestation capabilities for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6 to ensure customers can prove their remote environments are running in a Confidential Computing environment for enhanced compliance.

SUSE remains fully committed to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and is already working on an additional set of innovations for Enterprise Linux by launching the next major release of its flagship business critical Linux platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 16 in 2025.

Enterprise Container Management

As Kubernetes and container adoption surge for business-critical workloads, enterprises require secure, scalable operations for cloud native technology. SUSE's solutions aid this modernization, enabling faster innovation and future-proofing infrastructure. To meet demand, SUSE announces enhancements to its enterprise container management, observability, container security, and virtualization offerings.

Rancher Prime 3.1 - This release adds market leading observability based upon acquisition of StackState . Rancher Prime 3.1 also enhances AI support with virtual cluster provisioning, promotes cluster sharing without isolation compromise, and optimizes resource costs like GPUs. Additionally, Rancher Prime's Application Collection for Kubernetes now includes KubeFlow, offering a secure AI stack, ensuring data control and leveraging community-driven solutions. Finally, Version 3.1 extends lifecycle support to 24 months with Long Term Support (LTS) Prime and introduces a 3-year LTS Core option for RKE2 and K3s.

Rancher Prime 3.1 - This release adds market leading observability based upon acquisition of StackState . Rancher Prime 3.1 also enhances AI support with virtual cluster provisioning, promotes cluster sharing without isolation compromise, and optimizes resource costs like GPUs. Additionally, Rancher Prime's Application Collection for Kubernetes now includes KubeFlow, offering a secure AI stack, ensuring data control and leveraging community-driven solutions. Finally, Version 3.1 extends lifecycle support to 24 months with Long Term Support (LTS) Prime and introduces a 3-year LTS Core option for RKE2 and K3s.

NeuVector Prime 5.4 - Building on the Rancher Prime UI extension released earlier this year, NeuVector Prime 5.4 will now embed scan results directly into Rancher Prime resources like pods and nodes, along with a scan button. This release also introduces a new compliance reporting framework, expediting the availability of new/updated compliance reports (e.g., DISA-STIG). Additionally, NeuVector Prime 5.4 introduces distributed denial-of-service network attack protections, triggering alerts and blocking when thresholds for maximum connection rates or bandwidth usage are exceeded.

Edge

As the importance of immediate access to data, network, and communications services grows, it is a top priority for communication service providers (CSP) and enterprises to rapidly collect and process data from intelligent devices, sensors and controllers. This empowers these organizations with business process insights and gives them tools to deliver new and innovative services to end-users. SUSE Edge enables cloud native transformation by providing a specialized computing platform to manage the full lifecycle of edge devices at scale. Additionally, SUSE Adaptive Telco Infrastructure Platform (ATIP) builds on SUSE Edge to deliver a telco-optimized edge computing platform for CSPs to accelerate deployments of containerized network functions (CNFs) into telco network environments. SUSE today announced the continuing enhancements delivered in the SUSE Edge and SUSE ATIP offerings:

SUSE Edge 3.0: SUSE Edge 3.0 is optimized to run in resource-constrained, remote locations with intermittent internet connectivity, making it ideal for embedded devices. SUSE Edge is built-on SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro, leverages CNCF-certificated Kubernetes distributions, and supports the management and execution of containers, virtual machines, and microservices. With Edge 3.0, SUSE brings the power of Rancher Prime Kubernetes management, NeuVector Prime cloud native container security, and a fully validated, edge-optimized, and integrated cloud native stack providing full lifecycle management of edge devices at scale.

SUSE Edge 3.0: SUSE Edge 3.0 is optimized to run in resource-constrained, remote locations with intermittent internet connectivity, making it ideal for embedded devices. SUSE Edge is built-on SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro, leverages CNCF-certificated Kubernetes distributions, and supports the management and execution of containers, virtual machines, and microservices. With Edge 3.0, SUSE brings the power of Rancher Prime Kubernetes management, NeuVector Prime cloud native container security, and a fully validated, edge-optimized, and integrated cloud native stack providing full lifecycle management of edge devices at scale.

SUSE Adaptive Telco Infrastructure Platform 3.0: This latest release is delivering a commercial implementation of Linux Foundation Europe's Project Sylva, enabling CSPs to realize lower energy consumption and a commitment to open-source principles. This release also introduces Edge Image Builder, which enables customized deployment artifacts to create edge clusters in the most remote locations. ATIP 3.0 also provides zero-trust bare metal cluster provisioning using Cluster API (CAPI) and Metal3 (metal kubed).

As businesses everywhere continue to realize the limitless potential of AI, SUSE also unveiled its AI strategy and roadmap focusing on its commitment to enterprise AI that is open, secure and compliant. This includes the SUSE AI Early Access Program , a program for customers and partners that will guide the future of secure open source AI in the enterprise.

To learn more about SUSE's latest Linux, cloud native, and edge product innovations, please visit: Business Critical Linux , Enterprise Container Management , Edge .

