SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ASIA CONCLUDES SUCCESSFULLY

Highlighting New Trends and Driving Growth Prospects

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) exhibition and conference concluded successfully at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre after three productive days, bringing together innovations and experts under one roof to discuss the latest trends impacting a green future and growth opportunities.

The event showcased new technologies to advance sustainable energy solutions, waste management and circular economy as well as water and sewerage, green environmental and technology.

In his opening keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the adoption of circular models is the new paradigm for development with resources managed more efficiently towards sustainable growth.

Co-located with E-Mobility Asia, the two shows organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd welcomed 8,226 visitors from 36 countries and regions and 72 exhibiting companies from Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

SEA offered visitors the opportunity to source new solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable and circular products, including energy, waste management, water, sewerage, and environmental technologies.

Malaysia's construction giant, Gamuda Berhad, was the Conference Platinum Sponsor. The Conference Silver Sponsors were REI OOE Consortium Sdn Bhd and Valmech Engineering Sdn Bhd, while the Exhibition Sponsor was Asuene APAC Pte Ltd. Among the exhibitors were Allied Environmental Consultants Malaysia, Green Environmental Engineering, HSL Constructor Pte Ltd, MediSun Energy, New Energy Centre Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Passal Co. Ltd, SGS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Zero Waste Singapore, Zingametall (S) Pte Ltd, and among others.

New growth opportunities were explored at business forums hosted by the Singapore Water Association (SWA) and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). Additionally, delegates participated in site visits to Coca-Cola Bottlers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Nilai, IWK Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewer Conveyance System and Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant.

The conference programme featured a one-day SEA Conference 2024 by show Supporting Partner, The Malaysian Water Association (MWA) on the theme "Driving Innovations for a Sustainable Circular Economy" and a Women in Sustainability 2.0 Forum.

Exhibitors were satisfied with the high-quality attendance and business prospects.

"As the supporting partner of SEA, we aim to raise awareness about the critical importance of the water sector in policy, planning, and budgeting. This event will spotlight a wide range of topics focused on sustainable and scalable water solutions, aligning with Malaysia's increasing emphasis on sustainability issues. Challenges in our industry present opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and relationship-building, which are key themes of SEA 2024. By participating in this event, we can drive the water sector forward and achieve our shared goals," said Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari Daud, President of The Malaysian Water Association (MWA).

"Incredible event with nice opportunity to establish network and new connections around the Asian region, even globally. Looking forward to being a part again of this incredible event in the next years to come," said Dr Dickson A. San Juan, Vice President for National Affairs, Philippine Water Works Association.

"The experience at SEA 2024 has been very insightful because it has given us the opportunity to explore the Malaysian market. We have made a lot of connections, and we look forward to working more in Malaysia," said Mr Abhijit Rege, Director, Airowater Pte Ltd.

"This is our first exhibition in SEA. This exhibition is quite good, the clientele here is also quite good. We have a lot of enquiries, we hope to get some business ventures out of it," said Ms Donna Ng Chief Executive, Allied Environmental Consultants Malaysia.

Next year's SEA will again be held from 12 – 14 November 2025 at the same venue.

"We are confident that SEA will be an impactful platform and continue to play a pivotal role in this region to build the connections and networking to drive the transformation towards greater sustainability and enable new business growth especially among ASEAN countries," said Ms Vicky Tan, Project Director, Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

For more information, visit https://sustainabilityenvironmentasia.com/

Notes to Editors

Derrisen is a specialist in delivering impactful trade events and conferences for businesses and industries to create sustainable high performance and growth.

We bring you a deeply passionate and experienced team of organisers to deliver leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in Southeast Asia to help our clients achieve their business goals and shared purpose of building positive relationships for long-term success.

SOURCE Sustainability Environment Asia