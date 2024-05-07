Sustainable Finance Initiative and UBS Join Forces to Illuminate how Asian Impact Investors Lead Scalable Impact at SFi Asian Family Impact Summit 2024

SFi and co-host UBS reconvene Asia's second annual gathering for impact investors & purpose-led families

The Summit will feature international impact investing pioneers and Asian movement builders, convening 120 family offices & sustainable finance leaders

2024 theme "How Capital Meets Purpose" aims to inspire bold actions in uncertain times, across Investment, Business and Philanthropy

Asian Family Impact Summit 2024 community amplified by partners BlueOnion, Pictet, Cambridge Associates and InvestHK

HONG KONG, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Finance Initiative (SFi) will reconvene Asia's family offices and wealth owners leading the impact investing movement in its second SFi Asian Family Impact Summit on 22 May at The Asia Society Hong Kong.

This annual summit will gather over 120 Asian family offices and private investors. Comprised of principals, Next Gen and ecosystem leaders, this group will share candid stories and concrete examples of how impact investors can take long-term risks with the vision to mainstream sustainable finance and social impact solutions.

With today's macro environment of uncertainty, Asian families and private investors are leaning towards diversification and caution around asset allocation and investment choices. Yet the climate crisis and other social issues demand urgent and bold investment now. According to a 2022 PwC report, 72% of global Next Gen leaders are expected to drive sustainability investments in their family businesses, with 28% already involved.

While most impact investors are clear on the "why" of impact investing, the tougher question is how to navigate the first years of exploration, and to move from learning about options to making first investments, creating scalable and measurable impact.

For this second year of partnership, Amy Lo, Chairman, UBS Global Wealth Management Asia, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong said, "Building on last year's momentum, we are proud to be summit co-host in reconvening Asia's purpose-driven families to explore the opportunities and developments in impactful investments, for their portfolios and beyond. Our commitment to promoting meaningful exchange in this area reflects both our own ambitions – as outlined in our UBS Sustainability Report 2023 , in which we reported a 10% yoy increase in sustainable investments AUM globally – as well as our client's consistent interest and feedback for purposeful investing and making an impact indicating that sustainability has become an everyday matter, affecting investment portfolios, as well as the long-term outlook of operating businesses. UBS is proud to be at the forefront of delivering innovative and impactful solutions to clients, and we will continue to connect investors, families, innovators and stakeholders to drive positive change and shape a more sustainable future for all."

More than 25 impact investing pioneers from around the world will share their personal journeys and institutional experiences, under the theme "How Capital Meets Purpose". Key speakers include:

Sophiya Chiang , Founder & CTO of deploy. ; Incoming Curator, WEF Global Shapers HK Hub, Hong Kong

, Founder & CTO of ; Incoming Curator, Michaela Edwards , Partner, Capricorn Investment Group & Sustainable Investors Fund , USA

, Partner, & , Sonalie Figueiras , Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Green Queen , Hong Kong

, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, , Dharsono Hartono , Founder & CEO, world's largest nature-based solution project PT. Rimba Makmur Utama , Indonesia ; Winner of 2022 YPO Global Impact Award

Robert Kim , Managing Director, JLIN LLC ( Jeremy Lin's management company), Korea

, Managing Director, ( management company), Korea James Lindsay , Director of Investments, Builders Vision , USA

, Director of Investments, , Poman Lo , Founding Managing Partner, AlphaTrio Capital ; Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Regal Hotels Group , Hong Kong

, Founder & CEO, world's largest nature-based solution project , Winner of 2022 YPO Global Impact Award Chavalit Frederick Tsao , Chairman, TPC ( Tsao Pao Chee ), Singapore

Co-hosted by SFi and UBS, the 2024 Summit promises candid exchange between senior peers by invitation. From practical insights to experience sharing, Asia's purpose-led family principals and Next Gen leaders will share how they create long-term scalable impact across investment, business and philanthropy portfolios.

Katy Yung, Managing Partner of SFi, highlighted, "We are witnessing increased appetite among family offices and investors for impact investing as they gain deeper understanding of how to transition profit models and actively invest with purpose. Trends such as corporate venture capital, as an expression of innovation strategy, and increased interest in alternative investments across stages are exciting developments that will shape Asia's next business landscape and community progress. We are excited to host the SFi Asian Family Impact Summit with UBS again this year, with more focus on how participants and field builders can evolve their strategies and grow Asia's impact investing movement with us."

The SFi Asian Family Impact Summit is also supported by BlueOnion, Pictet Group, Cambridge Associates and InvestHK.

Please refer to the 2024 Summit programme (continual updates) and featured speakers here.

