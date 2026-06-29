Sustainable Tourism Academy Celebrates 3,000-User Milestone in First Year with ASEAN Expansion and New Language Support

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) celebrate the first anniversary of the Sustainable Tourism Academy, a joint effort to drive more sustainable practices across Asia. Marking its first full year since inception, the Academy continues to support hospitality professionals across the region in building practical knowledge on sustainable tourism, based on the GSTC Hotel Standard.

Since its launch, the Academy has surpassed 3,000 registered users. Together with the in-person training programs GSTC and Agoda have been delivering since 2022, the partnership has collectively reached over 3,500 industry professionals.

Randy Durband, GSTC CEO, said: "Education and training are one of the most powerful ways to inspire meaningful change in tourism. One year after its launch, the Sustainable Tourism Academy reminds us that when knowledge is made accessible, more people are empowered to take practical steps toward sustainability. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Agoda and all learners who are part of this journey."

The majority of registered users are based across Asian markets, with India, Thailand, and Malaysia representing the largest user bases. Other key markets include Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Academy users represent a diverse cross-section of the region's hospitality sector, from professionals at leading global hotel groups like Accor Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and ONYX Hospitality Group, to independent operators and hospitality students from institutions such as the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply, Agoda, said: "At Agoda, we aim to be a trusted partner our hotel partners turn to as they navigate their sustainability journeys. By making high-caliber, localized resources like the Sustainable Tourism Academy freely accessible, we are proud to equip our partners and the wider industry with the practical tools and knowledge aligned with international standards."

Marking its anniversary, the Sustainable Tourism Academy was also recognized by ASEAN as a key regional resource for capacity building. Moving forward, Agoda and GSTC will collaborate with ASEAN Member States to expand the Academy's reach and drive more sustainable practices across the region.

Congratulating both organizations on the milestone, Philippine Tourism Undersecretary Verna C. Buensuceso, Chair of the ASEAN National Tourism Organizations (NTOs), emphasized the alignment between the Academy's mission and the region's long-term economic and environmental goals: "The ASEAN National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) welcome the continued growth of the Sustainable Tourism Academy and its contribution to strengthening sustainability knowledge and capacity among tourism stakeholders across the region. As ASEAN advances the implementation of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan (ATSP) 2026–2030, initiatives such as this help equip tourism professionals with practical tools and knowledge to support sustainable, resilient, and quality tourism development. We commend Agoda and GSTC for this achievement and look forward to continued collaboration in promoting sustainable tourism practices across the region."

The Academy now supports seven languages: English, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, and Indonesian, as well as the recent additions of Japanese and Korean. The most popular courses of the Academy include GSTC Standards & Performance Indicators, GSTC Certification, and Developing a Sustainable Policy and Strategy, highlighting the sector's interest in both foundational sustainability knowledge and practical implementation.

Learn more about the Sustainable Tourism Academy and enroll today here:

https://sustainabletourismacademy.org/.

SOURCE Agoda