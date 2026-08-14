Two Days, One Good Escape: Agoda Reveals Where Malaysians Are Looking This Merdeka Season

Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi and Kuantan lead accommodation searches, while Kota Bharu emerges as the destination getting a fresh look

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Merdeka and school holiday period, new search data from digital travel platform Agoda shows that Malaysians are looking closer to home for quick getaways, with stays averaging approximately two days across the destinations studied. The trend suggests travellers are making smaller windows of time count, choosing shorter escapes that are easier to plan while still offering a meaningful break.

Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi and Kuantan saw the highest overall accommodation search interest for stays between 22 August and 7 September 2026. At the same time, several destinations are seeing renewed interest, led by Kota Bharu, where accommodation searches reached approximately 3.6x compared with the same period in 2025.

Familiar favourites continue to lead the way

When time is limited, Malaysians appear to be choosing destinations that make it easy to switch into holiday mode.

Based on Agoda's accommodation searches, Kota Kinabalu was the most searched, followed by Langkawi and Kuantan. Whether the plan is seafood and sunsets in Kota Kinabalu, an unhurried island break in Langkawi or a weekend of beach time and local food in Kuantan, each offers an easy escape without requiring extensive planning.

Kuantan saw especially notable search growth. Alongside being one of the three most searched destinations, searches grew 2.8x in 2026 compared with the same period last year. Langkawi and Kota Kinabalu also recorded further growth, with searches rising by 69% and 53% respectively, showing that Malaysia's best-known holiday spots continue to appeal to travellers looking for a convenient and familiar getaway.

More destinations are catching travellers' attention

While familiar favourites remain among the most searched destinations, others are gaining interest. Kota Bharu recorded the largest increase, with accommodation searches reaching around 3.6x compared with the same period in 2025, followed by Miri at 2.4x, Johor Bahru at 2.3x, Ipoh at 2.1x and Kuching at 2x. The findings suggest Malaysians are exploring a wider range of local getaways this Merdeka season, from food-focused weekends and cultural escapes to lively city breaks and slower-paced trips.

Fabian Teja, Country Director, Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda, said, "Travellers are becoming more intentional with the time they have. Rather than waiting for a longer holiday, many Malaysians are planning trips around long weekends and school breaks while still seeking rewarding experiences. It is encouraging to see continued interest in familiar favourites alongside destinations attracting renewed attention, showing that travellers are balancing comfort with curiosity. Whether it is a beach escape, food-focused weekend or cultural getaway, Agoda helps travellers find accommodation, flights and activities that make every trip worthwhile."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travellers access to a wide range of options for every travel style and budget. Travelers can find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com to plan their next holiday.

SOURCE Agoda