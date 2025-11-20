Suunto Elevates Your Black Friday Adventure with Unforgettable Deals on Watches and Gear

News provided bySuunto
20 Nov, 2025, 09:00 CST
SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto, a leading innovator in sports wearables, announced today several exclusive Black Friday deals on its latest watches, headphones and accessories. From November 20 to December 1, customers can save on best-selling products and receive a free strap with the purchase of newly launched products. Suunto offers adventure and performance gear for every occasion - whether you're gifting outdoor enthusiasts, preparing for holiday workouts, or helping loved ones stay active and safe throughout the year.
Additional offers on newly launched models:
Suunto Vertical 2 - Stainless steel $1099.99 / Titanium $1199.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:
Ultimate adventure watch for outdoor expeditions
- 1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display
- Offline maps available for free
- Up to 65 hours battery life
- Integrated LED flashlight
- Scratch-resistant sapphire screen
Suunto Race 2 - Stainless steel $899.99 / Titanium $999.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:
Ultimate performance watch for racing and training
- 1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display
- Sleeker and lighter design
- 115+ sport modes
- Up to 55 hours battery life
- Advanced training and everyday activity tracking
Exclusive time-limited deals include:
Suunto 9 Peak Pro – Now Stainless Steel $349 - 29% OFF
The powerful multisport watch with extended battery life and military-grade durability
- Sapphire touchscreen and stainless steel bezel
- Powerful processor and redesigned user interface
- 4 satellite systems for best positioning accuracy
- 40 hours of battery life in the best GPS mode
- Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes
Suunto Race S - Now Stainless Steel $520 / Titanium $640 - 20% OFF
The ultimate performance watch for racing and training, just smaller
- Free offline maps
- High definition AMOLED screen
- 95+ sport modes
- HRV recovery measurement
- Advanced training metrics
Sunnto Aqua - Now $256 - 20% OFF
Waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones with offline audio and motion-detection features for your swims
- Head Movement Control
- Up to 10 hours battery + 20 hours with powerbank
- 32GB of offline audio storage
- Waterproof down to 5 m for 2h (IP68)
- Motion-detection features
Suunto Black Friday offers are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. More deals can be found on Suunto's Amazon store and Suunto's official website. With exceptional discounts up to 29%, whether you're mounting new challenges, coaching your way to a personal best, or simply upgrading your gear for everyday adventures — now is the moment.
SOURCE Suunto
Share this article