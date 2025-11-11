Suunto launches Nautic & Nautic S at DEMA Show 2025: A bold new era in Suunto's dive computing

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto announces two new dive computers, Suunto Nautic and Suunto Nautic S. These products mark the beginning of a new dive series designed to meet the evolving needs of recreational and technical divers. Suunto continues its underwater legacy with reliable, durable, and modern tools designed and made in Finland.

Suunto Nautic – a next generation dive computer built for adventure

The new Suunto Nautic Series combines trusted durability with cutting-edge innovation to meet the needs of divers at every level.

The Nautic features a 3.26-inch AMOLED display, the largest of its kind on the market. Designed for maximum readability in all diving conditions, it offers sharp 720x382 resolution and an adaptive interface that keeps critical data clearly visible. The Nautic provides up to 120 hours of diving in medium brightness, 90 hours in night conditions, or 80 hours at full brightness.

In addition to core dive features such as single- and multi-gas support, customizable alarms, compass, and wireless tank pressure compatibility, Nautic includes advanced tools for technical diving: customizable views, trimix support, GF99 and SurfGF indicators, decompression planning, and compatibility with closed-circuit rebreathers. It also supports sidemount diving with dual tank pressure display and switch alerts.

The Nautic is equipped with outdoor tools supporting dive planning and preparation, including GPS, maps, tide information, weather forecasts, and sunrise/sunset times, and uses the Bühlmann 16 algorithm with various settings. A built-in LED flashlight adds utility for low-light conditions.

Suunto Nautic S – compact with full dive functionality

The Suunto Nautic S offers similar functionality in a smaller, lightweight format. It features AMOLED display technology and an intuitive interface for divers who prefer compact devices. The Nautic S includes core diving features for both recreational and technical use, including wireless tank pressure support, audio and vibration alarms, dive planning, compass, and sidemount support. It is ideal for freediving, snorkeling, and mermaiding, with features designed for these sports. The Nautic S also features the Bühlmann 16 algorithm, is water-resistant to 100 meters, rated for dives up to 80 meters, and provides up to 60 hours of non-stop diving.

Suunto entered diving in 1965 with the SK-4 compass. In the decades that followed, Suunto introduced pioneering instruments, including the SME dive computer in 1987 and the Suunto Spyder in 1997 – the world's first watch-sized dive computer. These milestones helped shape modern diving and established Suunto as a trusted companion for divers worldwide.

SOURCE Suunto