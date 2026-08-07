Swing Amid Black‑Rock Greenery! Discover Another Way to Holiday in Hainan

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from PDDC:

Looking for a different kind of getaway in Hainan, away from the usual coastal sightseeing? Mission Hills Haikou is an outstanding choice. Nestled within volcanic terrain, the resort features golf courses, soothing natural hot springs and a diverse range of attractions. It is a hidden gem integrating sports, wellness and leisure, perfect for family trips, gatherings with friends or laid‑back short vacations.

Blackstone Course, Mission Hills Haikou Resort, Haikou City, Hainan Province, P.R.China

Step onto the iconic Blackstone Course and immerse yourself in the charm of mountain‑style golf. This professional championship‑grade venue covers 350 acres, stretches over 7,888 yards with a par of 73, and is dotted with 147 distinctive sand traps, delivering professional specifications and ample challenges. Fairways are wrapped in lush greenery amid dense woods. Primitive volcanic rocks scatter across the landscape, where green hills, forests and exotic rock formations create picture‑perfect natural scenery ideal for photos. With wide‑open spaces and fresh woodland air far from urban hustle, every swing feels relaxed and effortless. Built on the age‑old volcanic lava platform of Haikou Yangshan, the course is dotted with ancient lychee trees. Dark basalt rocks interweave with tropical vegetation, preserving Hainan's one‑of‑a‑kind volcanic mountain landscape. Playing golf here feels like wandering through a natural volcanic ecological park.

Unlike conventional golf venues, Mission Hills Haikou is built on distinctive volcanic rock landforms, delivering a truly unique experience. Its ten courses vary in style and difficulty, showcasing natural grasslands, exposed volcanic bedrock and Australian‑style sand belts. Undulating sand surfaces and natural rock hazards add fun and challenge to every shot. Visitors can enjoy the elegance and thrill of golf while soaking in Hainan's one‑of‑a‑kind volcanic landscape for both visual delight and rewarding gameplay.

Golf is only part of the diverse, all‑in‑one relaxing holiday experience at Mission Hills. After an energetic round, head to the hotel sky lounge for panoramic views over rolling green hills and the golf courses, and savour peaceful slow moments. Or visit the Volcanic Hot Spring Valley, sink into a warm hot‑spring pool. Home to a Guinness‑certified large‑scale cluster of volcanic mineral‑spring pools rich in natural mineral elements, the valley offers special volcanic grotto hot‑spring pools as well as herbal baths ihonfused with tropical blossoms, allowing guests to fully embrace the wellness gifts brought by volcanic geothermal energy.

Boasting comprehensive, well‑developed facilities, the resort offers high‑quality vacation experiences. It brings together golf, volcanic hot springs, Movie Town, duty‑free outlets and lively food night markets, offering everything you need for dining, entertainment, shopping and wellness in one place. Step into Feng Xiaogang Movie Town, where Nanyang‑style arcade‑house streets recreate the old‑time local vibe of Hainan for an immersive taste of Southeast Asian charm.

Drawing on its outstanding cultural‑tourism resources, Mission Hills Haikou continues to refine its offerings and enhance visitor experiences. It develops diverse, custom‑tailored travel routes adapted to different seasons. Whether you are a golf enthusiast or a traveller seeking slow‑paced wellness retreats, you can find your own perfect holiday joy here.

SOURCE PDDC