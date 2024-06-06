Swissôtel Celebrates Global Wellness Day: A Journey of Vitality and Wellbeing

PARIS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honour of Global Wellness Day on 8th June, Swissôtel is highlighting the transformative wellness experiences available at its properties worldwide. From Osaka to Almaty, each Swissôtel destination offers unique opportunities for guests to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.

Swissôtel Tbilisi - Georgia

Swissôtel's commitment to vitality and purposeful living is reflected in its modern urban retreats, located in culturally rich destinations. Drawing inspiration from nature and the precision of Swiss heritage, each property offers refined levels of service, combining efficiency with a dedication to inspiring a purposeful life. As artisans of hospitality, Swissôtel is devoted to craftsmanship, constantly seeking to exceed expectations and create moments of awe. This dedication extends to preserving culture, cherishing heritage and tradition, and refining craft to ensure consistently exceptional guest experiences. By embodying vitality, Swissôtel goes beyond accommodation, providing a sanctuary for guests to immerse themselves in the good life.

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Swissôtel presents ten revitalising experiences from around the globe, each designed to infuse the guest journey with vitality and wellbeing:

Swissôtel Beijing Hong Kong Macau Center, China

At Swissôtel Beijing, the fitness centre is a beacon of wellness, featuring an exclusive air purification system that enhances the workout environment. The facility includes a gym equipped for yoga, hi-lo aerobics, and traditional workouts, as well as an indoor swimming pool, sauna, and steam bath. The Vitality Suite offers a unique #VitalityWall with fitness equipment such as yoga mats, fitness balls, and elastic ropes. The hotel's activity programme emphasises a naturally healthy lifestyle with various in-room, gym, and outdoor activities.

Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Dubai

Swissôtel Al Ghurair has introduced numerous touchpoints in the guests' wellness journey to revitalise the body and soul. Residents and hotel guests are greeted with a complimentary consultation and welcome drink at the spa reception, followed by a guided wellness journey that includes a relaxing foot massage and a body treatment of choice. Post-treatment, guests can continue their day of indulgence at the jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms, and the outdoor swimming pool. This summer, the hotel offers a 60-minute Wellbeing muscle recovery treatment at AED 189 per person. The Swissôtel Gym, a spacious facility with ample natural daylight, high ceilings, and mirrors, creates an ideal setting for workouts. Partnering with SportsArt, the gym features specialised equipment that converts workout resistance into electricity.

Swissôtel Tallinn, Estonia

Swissôtel Tallinn's Pürovel Spa & Sport combines traditional practices with modern innovations. The facility includes a fully equipped gym, an indoor pool, and a sauna, all designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. The treatment menu draws inspiration from the Alpine seasons, using organic and locally sourced ingredients. Offerings include invigorating massages, revitalising facials, and other customised services by skilled therapists. Vitality options at breakfast include freshly made smoothies and granola, ensuring guests start their day with nutritious choices.

Swissôtel Tbilisi, Georgia

Swissôtel Tbilisi features the signature Pürovel Spa & Sport, inspired by the changing Alpine seasons. The facility includes a fitness centre, swimming pool, sauna, hammam, and salt room. The spa offers treatments using exclusive French line "La Biosthetique" and Georgian brand "KashKash," providing a local experience with treatments such as grape seed and mulled wine treatments. Guests can also participate in weekly activities such as yoga, jogging, aqua aerobics, boxing, smoothie making, and more. The Vitality corner offers fresh smoothies, cookies, and tea, ensuring guests can maintain their well-being throughout their stay.

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka, Japan

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka is a sanctuary of wellness, featuring the expansive Pürovel Spa & Sport, which spans 1,640 square metres. This dedicated wellness floor boasts over 200 fitness machines, a 3-lane indoor pool, hot tub, Japanese sauna, and bath, ensuring guests have access to top-tier fitness and relaxation facilities. The Sky Farm, a vertical garden located at the hotel's signature restaurant, Table36, supplies fresh herbs, vegetables, and edible flowers. These ingredients are used in the restaurant's dishes, Vitality shots served at breakfast, and even in cocktails at Bar36. Guests can also enjoy personal training sessions, monthly salsa lessons, and select suites offer health and beauty products by YA-MAN and MyTrex for enhanced relaxation.

Swissôtel Wellness Resort Alatau Almaty, Kazakhstan

Swissôtel Alatau Almaty will celebrate Global Wellness Day on 8th June with activities including outdoor yoga, a pool opening party, aqua aerobics, and a volleyball tournament. The resort's wellness offerings include indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, hammam, jacuzzis, mineral baths, and a salt room. Guests can also participate in group activities like yoga Hatha sessions, stretching, meditation, and monthly tennis tournaments. The on-site wellness café offers a menu created by a nutritionist, focusing on mindful eating with vegan, vegetarian, and raw food options.

Swissôtel Clark, Philippines

Swissôtel Clark offers the Oasis at the 5th package, a comprehensive wellness experience that includes a 90-minute treatment at the Purovel Spa, complimentary access to Purovel Sport, and a three-course meal at Ristorante Di Verona. Guests can also enjoy the swimming pool with stunning views of the Zambales mountain range. The Atrium dining outlet promotes vitality dishes and serves coffee with the lowest carbon footprint, sourced just four hours from the farm.

Swissôtel AlMaqam Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Swissôtel Al Maqam Makkah offers a wide selection of healthy and light dining options, including superfoods, antioxidant-rich dishes, and gluten-free choices. The hotel serves detox water, herbal teas, and Swiss iced tea. An employee wellness programme promotes vitality among staff with fitness challenges, wellness recognition, and group activities. Guests can participate in wellness meetups and group activities such as nature walks.

Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore

Swissôtel The Stamford offers a range of wellness experiences, including a complimentary

15-minute Vitality Massage for executive lounge guests every fortnight, as well as a Vitality Themed Pop-Up Menu with culinary creations like Lavender Caviar and Strawberry Thyme Compote. The hotel also offers Vitality Meetings that includes a tour of the on-site aquaponics farm and vitality-themed coffee breaks that feature harvested produce from the farm.

Swissôtel Resort & Spa, Çeşme, Türkiye

Swissôtel Çeşme offers an array of wellness amenities, including steam rooms, saunas, and thermal Thalasso pools that use mineral-rich seawater naturally heated by magma. These pools provide unique therapeutic benefits, alleviating conditions such as rheumatism, arthritis, and muscle diseases. The fully equipped fitness centre features panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and offers cardio machines, strength training equipment, and special fitness tools like TRX systems and kettlebells. Guests can also enjoy beach yoga, meditation, and an outdoor ice bath for an invigorating experience. The hotel's culinary team uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create nutritious dishes, detox juices, and homemade lemonades.

"Since its creation, Swissôtel is a place where vitality resonates through awe-inducing experiences", said Kishan Chandnani, Global Senior Vice President, Premium Brands at Accor. "Swissôtel addresses are designed to provide guests with unique and transformative experiences that align with the brand's commitment to vitality, wellbeing, and inspiring purposeful living."

For more information about Swissôtel's wellness offerings and to book your transformative stay, visit www.swissotel.com

About Swissôtel

One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life's true rewards and embrace opportunities to 'live it well'. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 30 hotels globally, including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

