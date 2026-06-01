SynaXG and Partners Launch SynaSpark Rover

Deploy AI-RAN anywhere in minutes with a supercomputer on wheels powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG launched SynaSpark Rover, a portable AI-RAN and distributed AI compute platform that redefines how enterprises deploy AI-native connectivity and edge AI compute. The platform delivers carrier-grade 5G connectivity and high-performance edge AI processing in a ruggedized, rapidly deployable form factor, purpose-built for the Physical AI era.

Powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, SynaSpark Rover integrates SynaXG's high-performance AI-RAN with GPU-accelerated AI compute into a complete network-in-a-box architecture, enabling enterprises, operators, and industrial customers to deploy a private AI-native 5G network within minutes.

SynaSpark Rover is purpose-built for environments where deterministic low latency, high throughput, and localized AI processing are critical, spanning smart manufacturing facilities, warehouses, ports, ships, utility sites, first responder operations, stadiums, trade shows, conferences, and concerts.

The platform delivers a fully integrated deployment stack comprising 5G Core, fronthaul, high-performance radios, and integrated power supply, supporting both Sub-6GHz and millimeter wave spectrum bands. Each DGX Spark supports:

Up to 3 sectors with 1,000 active users and 3,000 connected users

High-performance Vision AI processing with 5G camera support, alongside deterministic low-latency connectivity for Physical AI applications including robots, drones, and autonomous systems

Wide-area coverage and high throughput with high-performance CU/DU and radio units

Ultra energy-efficient operation with an optimized power profile across CU/DU and radio units

Provides 1 PFLOPS of dedicated compute for model training and fine-tuning, inference, Vision AI, digital twins, and edge AI applications

For AI compute-intensive workloads, up to four DGX Spark systems can be deployed within a single SynaSpark Rover, delivering a combined maximum of 4 PFLOPS of AI compute performance.

NH Institute (NHI) will serve as the launch customer for SynaSpark Rover, reflecting strong market demand for portable AI-native telecom and distributed AI infrastructure. As an enabler of next-generation 5G and AI deployments, NHI is accelerating the transition from traditional networks toward shared AI-RAN and distributed AI compute.

Together, NHI and SynaXG aim to provide property owners across shopping malls, stadiums, and high-rise office buildings with AI-RAN connectivity and localized distributed AI compute infrastructure, while enabling them to deliver AI-as-a-Service to tenants requiring on-premises AI inference at the edge.

"We work with property owners with buildings and venues full of potential that have yet to be monetized," stated Jun Yamada, CEO of NHI. "SynaSpark Rover changes that, enabling us to bring private 5G connectivity, AI-powered operations, and distributed AI compute directly into these properties, with AI inference running at the edge and turning every building into a distributed network. This unlocks new revenue streams for the property owners."

"Traditional telecom infrastructure was never designed for the Physical AI era," emphasized Xin Huang, CEO of SynaXG. "The Physical AI era demands infrastructure that is intelligent, portable, and deployable on demand. Our conviction has always been that AI compute, and wireless connectivity should not be constrained by location. SynaSpark Rover is our answer to that challenge, combining AI-RAN and distributed AI compute into a ruggedized platform built for the most demanding real-world environments."

"The era of physical AI requires a deep integration of 5G Signal processing and AI Applications, directly at the edge," said Soma Velayutham, VP of Telecoms and AI, NVIDIA. "SynaXG extends these advanced capabilities by making them accessible to any enterprise. By leveraging the NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA AI Aerial, the SynaSpark Rover removes the traditional complexities of network infrastructure, transforming AI-RAN into a user-friendly solution that can be deployed with ease almost anywhere."

The launch of SynaSpark Rover reflects SynaXG's mission to build the infrastructure layer that bridges AI data centres and the physical world, proving that carrier-grade AI-native infrastructure no longer needs to be time-consuming, complex, or out of reach.

SynaSpark Rover will be showcased at NVIDIA Inception Startups/TAI1 within Computex/InnoVEX. A live demo will run at the SynaXG booth at S0712a (No. 33) in Taipei, Taiwan, from June 2–5, 2026. To see SynaSpark Rover in action, watch the full product video at https://youtu.be/waWowqBdhME.

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a Singapore-based technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures.

For more information, visit www.synaxg.com.

About NH Institute (NHI)

NHI is a Japan-based enabler of next-generation telecom infrastructure, accelerating the industry's transition from traditional networks toward shared AI-RAN and distributed AI compute architectures critical for scalable 5G and AI deployments. NHI works with ecosystem partners to drive adoption across commercial and industrial use cases, enabling customers to deliver on-premises AI inference at the edge.

For more information, visit https://nh-institute.com/en/.

SOURCE SynaXG