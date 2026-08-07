Synology® introduces DiskStation neo+ Series lineup, delivering high performance with accessible budget options

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synology launched the DiskStation neo+ Series, comprising the DS1825neo+, DS1525neo+, DS925neo+, and DS725neo+. This new lineup introduces a more accessible memory configuration, allowing customers to easily balance performance and budget requirements.

"Desktop models remain at the heart of our NAS ecosystem," said Bie-I Chu, Executive Vice President of the Synology NAS Group. "As memory market dynamics shift, the neo+ Series reinforces our commitment to accessibility, giving customers the freedom to scale hardware according to their immediate budget and future growth."

Affordable entry point

Built on the same platform as the DS Plus Series, the new neo+ models feature 4GB non-ECC DDR4 SODIMM memory as their default configuration, making the series significantly more affordable for users upfront.

The neo+ Series will coexist alongside the standard DS Plus Series models, providing a broader range of flexible choices in response to market dynamics.

Uncompromising performance

The new lineup is equipped with built-in M.2 slots for SSD caching and 2.5GbE ports, with storage capacity expandable through the DX525 expansion unit. In addition, the DS1825neo+ and DS1525neo+ feature PCIe 3.0 slots for optional 10GbE or 25GbE network adapter cards for further expansion.

To ensure a highly diverse upgrade path for the future, these models fully support existing ECC memory upgrade options, allowing users to expand their capacity up to 32GB as their workloads grow.[1]

Comprehensive DSM capability

Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), the neo+ Series delivers comprehensive solutions for data sharing, synchronisation, backup, and surveillance. Synology Drive turns the system into a private cloud with cross-platform access and site-to-site synchronisation for distributed teams.

Active Backup Suite protects Windows, Linux, and macOS devices, virtual machines, and cloud accounts, with flexible off-site backup options. Surveillance Station adds an on-premises NVR for multi-site security monitoring.

The Synology DiskStation neo+ Series is now available through Synology's Hong Kong distribution channels. Please visit the Synology website for more information.

1. Mixing non-ECC and ECC memory modules is not officially supported.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.synology.com/zh-hk

About Synology®

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management,and network infrastructure - all designed with one goal in mind - presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

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SOURCE Synology