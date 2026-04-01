Synpulse Appoints Returning Leader Patrick Becher as COO to Drive Agentic Operating Model

ZURICH, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, a leading financial service consultancy, has appointed Patrick Becher as its new Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant milestone in strengthening global operations and accelerating the firm's evolution into an AI‑native consulting and technology leader.

Patrick Becher, Chief Operating Officer at Synpulse

As Synpulse continues its regional growth and expands through Synpulse8 and innovation‑enabled delivery, the need for a unified, scalable operating model has become increasingly clear. Patrick, who spent nearly 15 years at Synpulse, returns at a defining moment with a rare combination of external leadership experience and deep familiarity with Synpulse's identity, values, and entrepreneurial culture.

"Patrick's return comes at a pivotal moment," says Co‑CEO Konrad Niggli. "We are professionalising our set-up while embedding AI across the organisation. Patrick brings exactly the blend of strategic clarity and hands‑on execution needed to guide this next phase. He understands Synpulse at its core, while bringing valuable outside perspective."

Patrick has spent his career at the intersection of consulting, operations, technology delivery and organisational development. This background enables him to design scalable structures, simplify what has grown complex through fast expansion, and embed AI as a natural part of daily work.

Reflecting on his new role, Patrick says: "Synpulse has always stood out for its entrepreneurial spirit. Today, that spirit meets a unique opportunity: to build an operating model that enables our growth strategy and supports us in delivering exceptional client impact. My focus will be to strengthen our foundation so we can scale effectively, stay true to who we are, and harness AI as a practical driver of efficiency, quality and speed."

Co-CEO Yves Roesti adds: "Patrick represents the ideal mix of Synpulse DNA and fresh perspective. As we move from 'craft to scale' and embed AI into both our offerings and our internal ways of working, he will play a central role in turning ambition into tangible progress."

Patrick will shape the next chapter of Synpulse's operating model – building globally coherent ways of working and that ensuring people and technology reinforce each other as the firm continues to grow. This appointment also aligns with Synpulse's strengthened AI‑native positioning, highlighted by the recent launch of its new global website featuring K8, a generative‑AI agent powered by PULSE8.ai.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.

SOURCE Synpulse