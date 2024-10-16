Taboola Introduces Abby, An Industry First Generative AI Assistant, Enabling Advertisers to "Talk to Abby" to Start and Manage Every Aspect of Advertising Campaigns

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the introduction of Abby , an industry-first Generative AI technology that advertisers can use to start and manage campaigns, even without being an expert in advertising.

Nearly 91% of advertisers are already using or considering implementing Generative AI technology, according to industry data . Advertiser adoption for Generative AI has risen sharply recently as well, as a result of their desire to improve efficiency, drive more sales and return on investment–81% of advertisers believe it can increase sales for their organizations.

Abby is an advanced AI assistant for advertisers that offers a conversational approach to building and launching every aspect of their campaigns–budgeting, targeting, creative, optimization and more.

Abby is built on more than a decade of learnings from successful advertiser campaigns across Taboola and allows advertisers to launch effective campaigns in minutes, on a network of trusted premium publisher websites that reaches more than 600 million daily active users.

In testing, advertiser campaigns launched with Abby were estimated to go live 75% faster than campaigns set up manually.

Abby builds and manages every aspect of advertisers' media plans, prompting users with simple questions that automatically build media plans based on any marketing objective. Advertisers can focus on goals like driving purchases, increasing brand awareness or lead generation, as well as set budget allocations between desktop and mobile, and more.

Abby also offers advanced Generative AI creative features, allowing advertisers to use the same conversational approach to creating and modifying images. Advertisers can edit backgrounds, call to actions (CTAs), and create relevant creative captions without any image editing software or expertise required.

"Abby reinvents what's possible for advertisers of all sizes, taking the guesswork and time demands out of launching campaigns," said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. "Abby democratizes access to advertising so that anyone can build their campaigns, in the same way they would talk to a seasoned ad industry executive. Advertisers can 'speak' to Abby in plain language and sit back as she acts as a campaign expert. Abby combines the best of Generative AI with our unique data and best practices to help advertisers succeed. This is one more step on our journey to drive advertiser success with Taboola."

SOURCE Taboola