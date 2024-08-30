Taboola Opens Maximize Conversions AI Bidding Technology to All Advertisers to Drive More Conversions and Lower Campaign Costs; Offering Reaches Milestone Adoption with 100% Increase in Advertiser Campaigns Quarter Over Quarter

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, Maximize Conversions, is now available for all advertisers.

Previously, thousands of advertisers have used Maximize Conversions, which is an AI-powered technology that enables Taboola advertisers to drive more conversions and lower cost for campaigns. Through this offering, Taboola is automating the bidding process for campaigns, allowing advertisers to remove the complexities of manual optimizations. This means they can simply share their budget and marketing objectives, and the algorithm will manage their campaigns in the most efficient and effective way possible within the set cost. Many have achieved 110% increase in conversions for their campaigns, through the use of Taboola's conversion tracking methods and tools.

Through this update, any advertiser can now access Max Conversions, regardless of the way they set up their campaigns, and without needing to use Taboola's conversion tracking methods and tools. This gives access to thousands of additional advertisers, so they can run campaigns with Taboola.

Today's news comes as Maximize Conversions continues widespread adoption by advertisers. It is being used by 70% of advertisers, including Hyundai, ERGO, Leica Camera, Sonova, Peugeot Turkey, and Opel Turkey. Taboola saw a massive increase of 100% in campaigns launched with Maximize Conversions in the second quarter of 2024 versus the previous quarter.

"We're continuing to make it easier for advertisers to succeed on Taboola. The massive adoption we're seeing from Max Conversions makes it clear that advertisers like the tech, and most importantly it works for driving results for performance campaigns," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. "We're seeing 70% of advertisers use it, and keep using it. Today, we're giving thousands more advertisers the ability to tap into this AI-powered technology."

