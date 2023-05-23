Tai'an, China Strives to Create a National Innovative City

TAIAN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. In order to comprehensively stimulate the vitality of urban innovation and entrepreneurship, create talent centers and innovation highlands, and achieve high-quality development of the regional economy, Tai'an City, Shandong Province recently proposed to preliminarily establish a regional innovation system with Tai'an characteristics by 2025. The overall efficiency and industrial competitiveness of the regional innovation system have been significantly improved, and the northern innovation highland with significant characteristics of science, industry, education integration, and domestic influence has been basically completed, Successfully entered the ranks of national innovative cities.

Tai'an is located in the middle of the Bohai Rim Economic Zone and the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone. It is an important transportation hub and logistics center in eastern China, and also an important component city of the Shandong Provincial Capital Economic Circle. In specific work, Taian proposed that the clustering ability of innovative elements will be significantly improved, with an annual increase of about 9.3% in the total social R&D investment by 2025. Among the 10000 employed people in the city, 75 R&D personnel will be employed, creating a highland for innovative talent clustering and introducing more than 200 high-level talents. Moreover, the original innovation capability needs to be significantly enhanced. By 2025, the intensity of R&D investment in the whole society will reach 2.7%, with basic research funding accounting for 3% of R&D investment, and R&D expenditure in industrial enterprises above designated size accounting for about 2.7% of operating income.

In terms of technological achievements transformation, Tai'an plans to have 20 technology enterprise incubators and maker spaces in the city by 2025, and the proportion of high-tech industry output value to the total output value of industries above designated size will reach 62%. Moreover, the technological innovation capability has significantly improved, increasing support for strategic emerging industries, and promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. By 2025, there will be over 1000 and over 850 high-tech enterprises in the national science and technology oriented small and medium-sized enterprise database in the city. Implement a hierarchical cultivation project for technology enterprises, cultivate and form innovative industrial clusters with influence in China, such as new generation information technology, high-end equipment and intelligent manufacturing, medical and health care, high-end chemical engineering, cultural tourism, etc.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily