TAILG Launches Three Localized Models at 2026 Bangladesh Dealers Conference

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug. 1, the 2026 TAILG Bangladesh Dealers Conference was successfully held at ICCB(International Convention City Bashundhara) in Dhaka under the theme "TOGETHER GO FURTHER. TOGETHER WE WIN."

Lin Peng, TAILG South Asia Regional Director, members of EDiSON Group's core management team, and more than 300 local dealers, partners and media guests attended the event to discuss opportunities in Bangladesh's electric two-wheeler market.

TAILG unveils three localized electric two-wheeler models at its 2026 Bangladesh Peak-Season Marketing Conference in Dhaka

The conference featured core technology showcases, localized product launches, channel policy updates, strategic partnership signings and recognition of outstanding dealers. These sessions highlighted TAILG's product strength and local operating capabilities, while reinforcing its commitment to expanding in South Asia and deepening localization in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has strong demand for two-wheeled mobility across commuting, cargo transport and commercial delivery. Rising fuel costs, growing urban traffic pressure and increasing interest in greener transportation are creating new opportunities for electric two-wheelers.

To address local needs such as challenging road conditions, frequent daily use and limited charging access, TAILG presented its sodium-ion battery and super-fast charging technologies. The sodium-ion battery offers strong safety, durability and environmental adaptability, while the super-fast charging system can reach 80% charge in 30 minutes, reducing charging time and improving vehicle utilization.

TAILG also launched three locally tailored models: the T53, T72L and F73L. The T53 is equipped with a sodium-ion battery for high-frequency commuting and cargo use. The T72L features a 76V32Ah lithium iron phosphate battery for enhanced safety and long cycle life, together with 14-inch tires for improved road adaptability. The F73L adopts a removable lithium battery, a high-brightness headlight and a CBS (combined braking system), offering greater charging flexibility and riding safety.

Developed around local road conditions, charging environments and user habits, the three models expand TAILG's product portfolio in Bangladesh and reflect the brand's focus on localized mobility needs.

During the conference, multiple local partners signed cooperation agreements with TAILG, while outstanding dealers were recognized for their market contributions.

TAILG will continue to strengthen its presence in Bangladesh through technology-driven products, localized channels and improved sales and after-sales services, working with local partners to deliver safer, more efficient and more reliable electric mobility solutions.

SOURCE TAILG