Shining in Milan for Three Consecutive Years, TAILG Leads a New Wave in Global Electric Mobility

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, the world's top two-wheeler event — EICMA — opened in Milan. As a pioneer of long-range electric two-wheelers, TAILG made its third appearance, unveiling 15 all-scenario models across seven categories, redefining the future of electric mobility through technology and design excellence.

From its debut to today's strong lineup, TAILG's "three-year journey" has witnessed the brand's global recognition and growing influence in the e-mobility industry.

TAILG showcases 15 models at EICMA, leading a new wave of global electric mobility.

Cutting-Edge Tech, Globally Trusted

Every showcased model embodies TAILG's 20 years of R&D strength, covering innovation from motor, controller, to battery systems.

The S91PRO, featuring a 10,000W motor and energy recovery system, demonstrates how power and efficiency coexist.

The Laser Armor Series, with its mecha dual-beam lighting and robust frame, merges strength and futuristic aesthetics, drawing admiration from visitors.

Backed by the Global Low-Carbon Mobility Research Institute, TAILG advances in sodium-ion batteries, hydrogen energy, fast charging, and autonomous driving.

At the show, the F73L autonomous riding demo impressed audiences with its precision and control.

TAILG also embraces open innovation — partnering with Huawei on IoT vehicle connectivity and with BYD on advanced battery systems to enhance range and safety.

As a UN e-mobility partner, TAILG continues to promote green and low-carbon mobility worldwide.

All-Scenario Lineup, Shaping Global Mobility

The 15 models present a comprehensive mobility ecosystem — from super sport and Laser Armor to urban commuter, cross-style, step-through, and leisure three-wheelers — each tailored to diverse lifestyles and markets.

In Europe, the S91PRO became a highlight for its streamlined design and 110km/h top speed.

In Southeast Asia, step-through models gained popularity for their waterproof design and practicality, while cross-style bikes stood out for adaptability.

Leisure trikes, ideal for families, offered stability and comfort, resonating with middle-aged users.

Supported by eight manufacturing bases and seven marketing centers, TAILG's localized R&D and rapid deployment enable it to deliver better mobility experiences worldwide.

From cutting-edge technology to an all-scenario product matrix, TAILG continues to shape a greener, smarter, and more enjoyable mobility future for the world.

