TAILG Unveils Over 20 Popular Models at Canton Fair, Captivating Attendees

The 136th Canton Fair opened with great fanfare in Guangzhou, China. As a global pioneer in long-range electric vehicles, TAILG showcased more than 20 popular models at the largest booth in the industry. The company also secured strategic agreements with key clients on-site, generating substantial interest and engagement.

20 Models Across All Categories Launched

TAILG's full range of products shines at the Canton Fair, attracting global merchants with continuous on-site order signings! (PRNewsfoto/TAILG) S92PRO supports unmanned intelligent driving, with a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 100 km. It has successfully completed the 3,833-kilometer long-range limit challenge. (PRNewsfoto/TAILG)

Since early 2024, TAILG has expanded its brand overseas, conducting thorough market research in products, R&D, manufacturing, and branding. This strategy has realigned its product lineup and earned widespread recognition from global clients.

At the Canton Fair, TAILG unveiled 20 models across three categories—electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and E-bikes—tailored to global consumer demand. The lineup includes high-speed, functional, and straddle electric motorcycles, as well as daily commuting options, urban, mountain, and foldable E-bikes, attracting a peak of client consultations on the first day.

The high-speed electric motorcycle S92PRO is highly favored. It supports unmanned intelligent driving, with a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 100 km. It is equipped with a minute-level fast charging charger, supports parallel fast charging for multiple batteries, and has successfully completed the 3,833-kilometer long-range limit challenge, fully showcasing the exceptional performance of TAILG electric vehicles.

The eight new E-bike models launched by TAILG for the North American and Korean markets have also attracted much attention. For instance, the EV51 has won the favor of many customers with its adjustable saddle, 45 km/h top speed, and wide tires and suspension system suitable for various terrains.

On the first day of the Canton Fair, a customer from Ecuador signed a strategic framework agreement with TAILG, demonstrating the strength and recognition of the TAILG brand in its international expansion.

Full-speed Brand Expansion Overseas

Latest data reveals that in the first eight months of this year, China's total goods import and export value reached 28.58 trillion yuan, marking a 6% year-on-year increase. This strong global market recovery provides a solid foundation for TAILG's international brand expansion.

As a partner of the United Nations for electric mobility, TAILG has actively promoted electric mobility projects in global markets since 2019, earning a strong international reputation and a foundation of trust.

Since 2023, TAILG's overseas division has actively executed the group's brand expansion strategy, establishing seven marketing centers globally. The company is positioning Vietnam and Indonesia as benchmark markets while seeking key clients in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America to accelerate its brand expansion.

Following the launch of its Vietnam smart manufacturing base in August, TAILG now operates ten global facilities with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million vehicles. This capability ensures high-quality delivery, timely supplies, and strong operational support for customers worldwide.

In tandem with its R&D and manufacturing system, TAILG has also developed a comprehensive channel construction system. In the first half of this year, TAILG actively opened brand stores worldwide, particularly in Southeast Asia, with significant success in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

TAILG's brand expansion strategy leverages exhibition marketing to create valuable opportunities for acquiring customer insights and exploring new channels. At the Canton Fair, numerous prospective and existing clients visited the booth for in-depth discussions on channel development and product marketing.

TAILG will showcase its latest technology at EICMA in Italy following the Canton Fair to strengthen its presence in the European market. This initiative aims to enhance brand development and market expansion as TAILG pursues leadership in global low-carbon mobility.

SOURCE TAILG