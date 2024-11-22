TAILG's First Flagship Store in Indonesia Grandly Opens

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAILG's Indonesian Operations Center and first brand flagship store were grandly opened in Tangerang, Jakarta. The first batch of strategic distribution customers from Java Island attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This means that under the strategy of taking root in Indonesia, TAILG will use the brand flagship store as a benchmark to quickly open up and create a new situation.

Setting the Benchmark, First Flagship Store Locally

TAILG’s Indonesian Operations& Center and first brand flagship store were grandly opened in Tangerang, Jakarta. The TAILG Operations& Center and the first brand flagship store in Indonesia were grandly opened on November 22.

Since 2023, TAILG Group has implemented its strategic plan to establish a strong presence in Indonesia, focusing on brand, R&D, manufacturing, and sales. In 2024, TAILG built a local team, participated in the first Asiabike Jakarta, and earned praise from government officials. The first investment promotion meeting marked the brand's official entry and laid a solid foundation for localized operations.

After intensive preparations, the Indonesia Operations Center and the first brand flagship store were grandly opened on November 22. Liu Chaojian, Deputy General Manager of TAILG Group's Overseas Manufacturing Center, Chen Xinjie, Director of TAILG Indonesia, and local government leaders jointly held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At the ceremony, Mr. Chen Xinjie delivered a speech and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the first batch of core customers. He highlighted that Tangerang, as a key satellite city of Jakarta, will be a crucial starting point for TAILG's electric journey in Indonesia.

"We also hope that the first flagship shop model can be replicated quickly in Java to provide Indonesian consumers with quality, energy-efficient and convenient electric mobility solutions."

The TAILG flagship store in Indonesia not only represents the brand's image but also serves as the Indonesia Operations Center, integrating product experience, market consulting, and operational support to drive localization and growth in Indonesia.

After the flagship store opening, TAILG will implement policies to support its strategic customers in channel development, including store setup, standardized service center establishment, and brand marketing. These efforts will enhance competitiveness for rapid market expansion in Indonesia. With confidence in its strategy, TAILG aims to establish Indonesia as a key benchmark market in its global expansion.

Vigorous Overseas Expansion, Accelerating Global Layout

Since 2024, TAILG has focused on its Brand's Overseas Expansion strategy, making strong progress in global market development. With international exhibitions like the Canton Fair and China International Bicycle Exhibition attracting global clients, and the Vietnam Smart Manufacturing Base starting production in August, TAILG has rapidly expanded its presence, especially in Southeast Asia.

Recently, TAILG received significant recognition at international platforms, including its participation in EICMA, the world's largest two-wheeler exhibition. There, it launched the S96 MAX and showcased integrated motor and fast-charging technologies, attracting widespread attention.

As a global pioneer in long-range electric vehicles, TAILG was invited to represent the Chinese electric mobility industry at COP29 on November 16, sharing low-carbon mobility solutions and earning praise from governments and international media.

As a fellow ASEAN member, the establishment of TAILG's first flagship store in Indonesia marks a significant step in driving the rapid growth of the local market and expanding its influence across Southeast Asia, accelerating the brand's global expansion. Moving forward, TAILG plans to replicate this successful model, making Indonesia a key player in the global electric two-wheeler market.

Adhering to the mission of "Empower mobility across the world with innovation", and focusing on the great goal of creating another TAILG abroad, TAILG continues to provide clean, energy-efficient, and convenient electric mobility solutions, leading the global green movement.

