Taimei Technology and C&R Research Announce Strategic Partnership to Build AI-Powered Clinical Trial Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea and SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taimei Technology (HK.02576), a leading AI-powered drug clinical development platform company, and C&R Research (A359090), a top-tier CRO in South Korea, signed an enterprise-level strategic partnership agreement, officially launching the development of an AI-based clinical trial operations system.

Scene from the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement.

Under this partnership, C&R Research will deploy Taimei Technology's leading digital infrastructure and AI Agents across multiple clinical trials to automate and enhance trial design and operational workflows. A particular focus will be on data management, where the EDC + iDM Agent combination will be actively adopted. Innovations such as intelligent data capture and governance, AI-driven eCRF generation, and automated test case creation are expected to boost productivity and quality in clinical research.

Leveraging its full-stack AI capabilities, 13 years of industry expertise, and global operational experience, Taimei Technology has deeply focused on the clinical research vertical, and has been among the first to build a comprehensive AI Agent matrix, enabling scenario-based AI applications across the entire clinical research workflow. Key offerings include eCollect (EDC), eBalance (RTSM), eCOA, eCooperate (CTMS), and eArchives (eTMF), iDM Agent, iCTA Agent, iPV Agent; as well as the iMAP intelligent medical analytics platform etc. These products can be flexibly configured to address critical pain points across clinical research—from efficiency to scientific insights—significantly improving trial efficiency and success rates.

The two companies plan to integrate AI-driven operational models with Korea's CRO-centric clinical trial execution system, thereby building a more efficient and intelligent clinical research framework.

Korea has established a mature ecosystem in innovative drug development and clinical execution, with clinical trial activity and participation in global pipelines ranking among the top worldwide. Industry observers believe this partnership goes beyond technology adoption and will serve as a key catalyst for accelerating the AI-driven digital transformation of South Korea's clinical trial landscape.

Moon Tae Yoon, CEO of C&R Research, commented: "As clinical trials become increasingly complex, AI-based data management and operational automation are emerging as essential competitive factors. Through this partnership, we will build a more efficient and innovative clinical execution system."

Zhao Lu, Chairman of Taimei Technology, stated: "This partnership represents an important opportunity to bring the AI clinical operations experience we have accumulated in global markets into South Korea. We look forward to collaborating with more Korean ecosystem partners to continuously drive the intelligent transformation of clinical trials."

SOURCE Taimei Technology