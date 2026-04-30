Taimei Technology Debuts at BioKorea 2026, Showcasing AI-Powered Clinical Research Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taimei Technology, a leading AI-driven drug clinical development platform, made its first public appearance in South Korea at BioKorea 2026, drawing significant attention with its advanced AI-powered clinical research technology solutions.

Headquartered in China with established operations in Singapore and the United States, Taimei Technology is currently in the process of establishing its Korea entity and plans to accelerate its full market entry within 2026. At BioKorea, Ms. Wan Yunjun, General Manager of Taimei Technology, and Mr. Lu Yiming, Head of Product and R&D, attended the event and engaged in in-depth discussions with industry partners, introducing the company's capabilities and technical expertise.

Built on the core philosophy of "AI for Success," Taimei Technology leverages deep industry knowledge to develop its proprietary Wiz.AI platform and an AI agent matrix, enabling practical, scenario-based AI implementation across the entire clinical development continuum. The company focuses on defining value through real-world scenarios, using intelligence to drive success, and empowering partners with innovation.

At BioKorea 2026, Taimei Technology highlighted its AI-driven, end-to-end clinical research technology solutions, including eCollect (EDC), eBalance (RTSM), eCOA, eCooperate (CTMS), and eArchives (eTMF). The company also introduced its latest AI agent products—iDM, iCTA, and iPV—along with the iMAP Intelligent Medical Analytics Platform for medical affairs. These products can be flexibly configured and combined to address key pain points in clinical research, ranging from operational efficiency to scientific insights, thereby significantly improving clinical trial efficiency and success rates.

"AI is reshaping the entire drug clinical development value chain with disruptive power—from patient recruitment, data management, statistical analysis, clinical operations, and regulatory submissions to science-driven protocol design and medical analytics," said Ms. Wan Yunjun, General Manager of Taimei Technology. "As one of the world's leading innovative drug powerhouses, South Korea demonstrates vibrant industrial vitality and immense growth potential in new drug R&D. We believe that the deeper integration of AI will further accelerate clinical development, improve R&D success rates, and inject new momentum into Korea's innovative drug industry."

Taimei Technology has already provided digital and intelligent solutions to over 1,600 pharmaceutical companies and CROs across more than 30 countries/regions, with its flagship products holding a leading market share in China. Looking ahead, the company looks forward to partnering with Korean enterprises to empower the local clinical research ecosystem with AI and deliver sustained momentum for clinical research innovation in Korea.

SOURCE Taimei Technology