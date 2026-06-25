Taipei AI Companies Head to NextRise 2026, Strengthening Asia's Hub for Enterprise AI Collaboration

TAIPEI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by the Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government, the StartUP@Taipei program brought 10 Taipei-based AI companies to South Korea this month to participate in NextRise 2026, one of Asia's largest innovation and startup events.

In addition to exhibiting at NextRise, the delegation met with key players in Korea's innovation ecosystem, including startup hub MARU 360, the Goyang City Government in Gyeonggi Province, and Z Venture Capital Corporation (ZVC), the investment arm of Naver. The participating companies showcased AI applications across retail, financial services, enterprise operations, data platforms, and brand growth.

According to Jin Sang-hoon, Director of Korean accelerator and investment firm Tap Angel Partners:

"Taipei companies have developed mature technologies that are highly complementary to the Korean market. We welcome more Taiwanese companies to enter Korea and provide their services here."

The participating companies demonstrated how Taipei's AI sector is evolving beyond software tools to become critical infrastructure for global business operations.

In the retail and consumer sector, KABOB CLOUD has deployed its smart retail solutions through local partners to major Korean retailers including emart, Lotte Mart, Homeplus, GS25, and Daiso, covering more than 1,000 stores. As Korean retailers continue expanding internationally, replicating operational efficiency and customer experience across markets has become a growing challenge.

Global brand expansion is another priority for Korean enterprises. Awesomeart Digital Marketing has helped international brands achieve over 70% market share of voice within six months and has served more than 500 brands. VGV Media Asia, meanwhile, has worked with more than 700 clients across nine markets, including global brands such as Samsung, UNIQLO, and iHerb.

Giftpack, another company focused on global brand operations, has built a network spanning 42 countries, serving more than 1,400 enterprise clients while connecting over 8,000 factories worldwide. The company's AI Agent is designed not as a chatbot, but as a business infrastructure layer that helps enterprises manage customer relationships, corporate gifting programs, and cross-border supply chains at scale.

Together, these companies highlight the strong alignment between Taipei's AI capabilities and the international growth strategies of Korean brands and enterprises.

In enterprise operations, PlusBlocks Technology has deployed its AI Digital Employee platform across more than 800 locations, reducing decision-making time from days to seconds. Enterprise data has also emerged as a critical battleground. Metabiz's AI Enterprise Data Platform currently serves over 200 corporate clients across Asia while maintaining customer retention rates above 80%.

Another participating company, IHH, focuses on enterprise communications infrastructure, providing video collaboration solutions to organizations in finance, insurance, healthcare, and government sectors. As AI agents and robotics become increasingly integrated into business environments, real-time collaboration between humans, AI systems, and autonomous agents is rapidly emerging as a new growth opportunity.

In the financial sector, NOX AI, which has raised US$3.6 million in funding, has expanded its services across Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The company believes the next stage of fintech competition will be defined not by transaction speed, but by democratizing investment intelligence through AI, enabling institutions and individuals alike to access sophisticated analytical capabilities.

Matthew Cho, Co-CEO of Korean venture capital firm Pacemakers, commented:

"Taipei companies have demonstrated remarkable internationalization capabilities. Some have already established business operations in Korea, while others have successfully expanded into Japan and Southeast Asia. We see strong potential for Taipei and Korean companies to jointly pursue larger opportunities across Asia and global markets."

The Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government, noted that Taipei's innovation ecosystem is increasingly moving beyond technology development toward cross-border business services and enterprise solutions. Through continued partnerships with Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other strategic markets, Taipei aims to help local companies work more closely with international corporations, investors, and local governments, contributing to the next stage of AI-driven growth across Asia.

SOURCE Startup@Taipei