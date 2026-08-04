Taipei's AI Healthcare Ecosystem Connects with Japan's Kansai Region as 15 Companies Showcase Taiwan-Japan Innovation Linkages

TAIPEI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StartUP@Taipei, the Taipei City Government's startup ecosystem initiative, announced that from June 30 to July 3, Commissioner Chen Chun-An of the Taipei City Government's Department of Economic Development led a delegation of 15 technology companies to Osaka, Kobe, and Kyoto, Japan. The delegation also hosted the "Taipei Forum" at World Health Expo Osaka (WHX Osaka).

The participating companies represented a broad range of fields, including AI-assisted diagnosis, cancer care, precision medicine, elderly care, mental health, drug discovery, and cell therapy. During the visit, the delegation engaged with leading organizations across the Kansai region, including the Drug Seeds Alliance Network Japan, or DSANJ, operated by the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Osaka International Business Promotion Center; Osaka University; Osaka University Venture Capital; KOIN in Kyoto; Kyoto University Innovation Capital; the Kobe City Government; Anchor Kobe; and Pasona.

Rather than supporting companies through isolated, one-off initiatives, Taipei is now building partnerships with the Kansai region through a comprehensive healthcare innovation ecosystem.

In the field of AI-assisted diagnosis, Smart Surgery Technology, DeepRad.AI, and dentall. demonstrated their ability to translate technology into viable business models.

Smart Surgery Technology's dental AI solution has achieved a diagnostic accuracy rate of 98 percent. DeepRad.AI has deployed its solutions in more than 35 hospitals, accumulated over 100,000 clinical cases, and obtained relevant certification from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. dentall. has connected more than 3,000 dental clinics and 9,000 dentists in Taiwan and has established a local subsidiary in Japan. These achievements demonstrate that Taiwan's AI healthcare companies have established a solid foundation for entering the Japanese market.

In cancer care and precision medicine, VITAE Biomedical, CancerFree Biotech, LiT MedTech, and IMOSA are developing solutions in urinary cancer detection, cancer organoids, AI-powered genetic analysis, and postoperative breast cancer care.

VITAE Biomedical has completed more than 50,000 urine-based lung cancer tests and served over 600 medical institutions. CancerFree Biotech has established more than 100 cancer models and is planning a proof-of-concept project in Japan. LiT MedTech has accumulated more than 10,000 genetic datasets, and its technologies have been adopted by over 20 reproductive medicine institutions in Japan. IMOSA's products are currently used by more than 80 hospitals and have supported over 50,000 patients.

To address the needs of Japan's aging society, FongAI, Ucarer, omoomi, and Bamboo Technology are providing solutions ranging from fall-risk prediction and home care to dementia prevention and AI-enabled mental health services.

FongAI has established Asia's largest gait database for older adults. Ucarer serves more than 125,000 members. omoomi is planning to launch a pilot project in the Kansai region. Bamboo Technology has provided services to four local governments, 15 companies, and 20,000 employees, while completing clinical validation in both Taiwan and Japan.

In foundational biomedical technologies, AnHorn Medicines uses AI to shorten the drug discovery process from four to five years to just 14 months. AHEAD Medicine has developed an AI-powered cell therapy data analytics platform, holds seven patent families, and collaborates with Johns Hopkins Medicine, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, and companies in Kobe. The company also participates in the development of quality standards for cell therapy.

The visit demonstrated that Taipei-based companies have moved beyond product demonstrations and are now entering the stages of clinical validation, joint research and development, and commercial revenue generation.

For Japanese hospitals, these companies offer new solutions in AI healthcare, elderly care, and precision medicine. For Japanese universities and research institutions, they provide opportunities for joint clinical research and technology commercialization. For pharmaceutical companies and international investors, Taipei represents an emerging healthcare innovation cluster combining multinational clinical validation, advanced AI capabilities, and rapid commercialization.

Masanori Kawasaki, Director of DSANJ under the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the participating Taipei medical and biotechnology companies demonstrated strong potential for collaboration with Japan's pharmaceutical and healthcare clusters. He added that DSANJ would continue inviting Taipei companies to participate in its innovation network.

David Bae, Partner at Big Impact Fund, said the firm had recently completed fundraising for a new venture capital fund. In addition to evaluating investment opportunities among the participating healthcare startups and helping connect them with partners in the Kansai region, the fund also hopes to engage with more Taipei-based startup teams working in digital applications and artificial intelligence.

The Taipei City Government stated that the Kansai region possesses a well-developed ecosystem of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and venture capital firms, while Taipei brings together substantial innovation capabilities in AI, biotechnology, and health technology.

Moving forward, Taipei will continue strengthening connections between the two regions in clinical collaboration, technology commercialization, and cross-border investment. Through INNOPAD TAIPEI, the city's flagship innovation hub scheduled to open soon, Taipei aims to become a key partner for healthcare innovation collaboration across Asia.

SOURCE Startup@Taipei