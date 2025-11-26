Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival Returns for Its Second Year

A Bigger, Bolder American Whiskey Celebration in the Heart of Taipei

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival returns for its highly anticipated second year from December 5 to 7, 2025, bringing an expanded and more dynamic celebration to Xinyi Xiangti Avenue, Taipei's most vibrant cultural district. Whiskey fans, collectors, and travelers who love American spirits are invited to experience this one-of-a-kind outdoor festival in Taiwan.

Supported by the Taipei City Government and main sponsor Buffalo Trace Distillery, the festival highlights the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation of America's most iconic whiskey producers. In addition to classic Buffalo Trace expressions, visitors will have the exceptionally rare opportunity to taste the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC), Pappy Van Winkle, and other coveted "bourbon unicorns," making Taipei one of the few places in Asia offering public access to these limited releases.

A Rich Display of American Whiskey Diversity

The 2025 festival features an expanded lineup of renowned and emerging American distilleries, showcasing the full spectrum of bourbon, rye, wheat whiskey, single malt, and contemporary styles.

Participating brands include Buffalo Trace and its full portfolio (from Eagle Rare to the popular Weller series), Barton 1792, Catoctin Creek, Westland, Jim Beam, Kentucky Owl, Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and first-time participants Virginia Distillery Co., Michter's, Brother's Bond, J Henry, and brands from Heaven Hill Distillery. This diverse selection offers visitors a rare opportunity to explore the depth and innovation shaping today's American whiskey landscape.

More Entertainment. More Culture. More to Discover.

Aiming to recreate a lively American street-festival atmosphere, the three-day event features:

Hooters Girl dance performances

Blues, jazz, and American classic music by live bands

DJ sets featuring iconic U.S. hits

Dozens of booths offering cocktails, guided tastings, and interactive brand showcases

Throughout the weekend, Xiangti Avenue transforms into a vibrant "Bourbon Boulevard," inviting visitors to immerse themselves in lights, music, and unmistakable American festive energy. Whether you are a whiskey enthusiast, a collector seeking rare bottles, or a traveler looking for a unique cultural experience, the festival promises an unforgettable weekend in Taipei.

Event Information & Tickets

Date｜ December 5–7, 2025

Venue｜ Xinyi Xiangti Avenue, Taipei

Honorary Sponsor｜ Buffalo Trace Distillery

Organizer｜ Joie de Vivre

Tickets｜ shorturl.at/20Ux4

Join us in Taipei and experience the spirit of American whiskey—bold, vibrant, and unforgettable. Get your tickets now!

SOURCE Joie de Vivre