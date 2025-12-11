2025 Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival concludes with Resounding Success

Showcasing the full spectrum of American Whiskey and setting the high benchmark for Taipei's one-of-a-kind Outdoor Whiskey Festival

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival successfully wrapped up on December 7 at Xinyi Xiangti Avenue in Taipei. Blessed with three days of clear weather, the event attracted over 1,800 whiskey enthusiasts, media, and international guests, transforming Taipei 101 precinct into a vibrant, celebrative, all-American carnival over the weekend.

The 2025 Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival drew an impressive crowd. Brand representatives with AIT Director Raymond F. Greene (center) and distinguished guests from the Taipei City Government during opening ceremony

Organized by Joie de Vivre, supported by the Taipei City Government's Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Economic Development, the festival kicked off with the guests-of-honor, Director of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the event main sponsor, Buffalo Trace Distillery representatives opening the show on 5 December. AIT Director Raymond F. Greene spoke at the opening ceremony, highlighting the deepening cultural and culinary exchange between Taiwan and the United States.

American Whiskey Shines in Taiwan — From Heritage Icons to Rising Newcomers

This year's festival brought together some of the most representative American distilleries and emerging brands, presenting a complete spectrum of American whiskey — from bourbon, rye whiskey, wheated bourbon, and American single malt whiskey to innovative experimental expressions.

Brands making their first appearance at the festival include Brother's Bond, Stanhope, Catoctin Creek, J. Henry & Sons, and Heaven Hill Distillery, each captivating whiskey lovers with their unique mash bills, small-batch releases, and compelling brand stories.

Returning iconic brands such as Buffalo Trace Distillery, 1792 Barton Distillery, Kentucky Owl, and Westland showcased a more expansive and in-depth lineup, becoming the ever favorites throughout the festival.

Many exhibitors also introduced festival-exclusive pours and one-off release expressions rarely seen in Taiwan, giving attendees the chance to explore premium, limited-edition whiskies in one single visit — a key highlight of the event.

A Three-Day Urban Party celebrating the American Spirits — Music, Dance & Culture in Full Swing

Building upon the success of its inaugural year, the festival once again merged American whiskey culture with immersive entertainment, shaping an energetic street-festival atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Key highlights included:

Hooters Girls Performance: Hooters dance, interactive games, and a vibrant energy befitting American tradition in partying and having a good time.

ADOGA Live Band: Delivering blues, rock, and country classics reminiscent of U.S. outdoor music festivals.

DJ Night Sessions: Turning Xiangti Avenue into an open-air dance floor each evening.

"Tipsy Express" Guided Tour: A humorous yet informative whiskey journey on-site that has proved popular with festival visitors.

Additionally, the "American Whiskey Night" held at ATT 4 Fun's outdoor plaza extended the festivities late into the evening. With crowds moving continuously from day to night, Xiangti Avenue was filled with music, laughter, and the aroma of whiskey — creating an unforgettable winter jubilant scene in Taipei.

Boosting Market Momentum — Strong Growth for American Whiskey in Taiwan

Preliminary estimates indicate that the three-day festival generated well over NT$2 million in American whiskey sales. With widespread attention across social media, media outlets, and key opinion leaders' coverage, the event clearly demonstrates Taiwan's rapidly growing enthusiasm for American whiskey.

The Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival Organizing Committee Chairman Malcolm Tan remarked:

"This year's festival grew in scale and depth, and we are delighted to see new brands gaining recognition while we discover Taiwanese consumers have such discerning taste and knowledge in American whiskey. The results exceeded our expectations. We will continue promoting American whiskey culture and look forward to offering an even richer experience next year."

About the Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival

The Taiwan American Whiskey & Bourbon Festival is dedicated to promoting American whiskey by connecting brands, bars, industry partners, and consumers. As Taiwan's only major annual event centered on American whiskey, the festival continues to expand brand participation and enrich cultural content—aiming to establish Taiwan as one of Asia's most promising platforms for American whiskey appreciation.

