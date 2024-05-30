Taiwan Promotes Muslim-Friendly tour package in IOI City Mall Putrajaya

TAIPEI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur Office has expanded its promotional focus in the Malaysian market in recent years. Apart from targeting the local Chinese, it has gradually expanded its efforts to reach over 60% of Malaysia's Muslim population. With an increasing number of hotels, restaurants and and shops across Taiwan becoming certified as Muslim-friendly through guidance and counseling, there are significant advantages in promoting Taiwan among Malaysia's Muslim tourism market. In 2024, for the first time, the Salam Taiwan Travel Fair is held in a shopping mall, exclusively offering Muslim-friendly travel packages to Taiwan. The fair is taking place at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, starting from May 29th and running until June 2nd, spanning five days. This timing coincided with the local week-long summer holiday period, aiming to introduce Taiwan as a Muslim-friendly destination to Muslim visiting mall during the holidays. (This Report from Staynews.com.tw)

In addition to inviting 12 local travel agencies to participate in the travel fair, selling Muslim-friendly travel packages on-site, and offering exclusive discounts, the Kuala Lumpur office of the Tourism Bureau also provided gifts for onsite purchases. Moreover, the first 200 attendees received gift cards from Taiwan's FamilyMart convenience stores. With FamilyMart introducing Muslim-friendly products and fresh/cooked foods since last year, efforts are made to assure Muslim travelers that Taiwan is ready to welcome them. Apart from package offering, the fair featured a photo spot with the famous Alishan train, and Taiwanese night market games such as ring toss, pinball, attracting attendees to participate and have fun with Taiwan. On the first day of the fair, attendees were delighted and engaged in the activities.

Salam Taiwan Travel Fair 2024

Location: IOI City Mall Putrajaya West Wing

Date: 29th May to 2nd June, 2024

Time: 10:00 – 22:00

SOURCE StayNews