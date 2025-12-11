Taiwan's bike-friendly accommodations weave together a round-island network A new global landmark for cycling adventures!

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan boasts an extensive island-circling cycling route network and a diverse landscape spanning cities, mountains, and coastlines, offering riders a wide range of cycling environments. Visitors can travel at a relaxed pace between urban areas and the mountains and sea, while also enjoying local culture, cuisine, and natural scenery. This makes Taiwan an ideal destination for cycling enthusiasts around the world who want a deeper travel experience. The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has long been committed to improving the cycling tourism environment. In addition to continually enhancing cycling routes, the TTA also promotes its "Bike-Friendly Accommodation" certification to upgrade lodging services, so cyclists can store and clean their bikes with peace of mind, get proper rest, and more easily take on the next leg of their journey.

Taiwan welcomes cycling enthusiasts from around the world. Bring the necessary gear and explore Taiwan in depth. (Photo credit Gunning Xiexinyuan Historical Inn)

When traveling by bicycle, riders often find that some accommodations do not have suitable space to store their bikes. As a result, bicycles may be left outdoors, which increases the risk of theft. But the good news is that Taiwan is a highly safe and welcoming destination, and Taiwan Tourism Administration-certified "Bike-Friendly Accommodations" provide secure spaces for bike parking. Some properties even allow guests to bring their bicycles into their rooms, giving cyclists greater peace of mind as they rest.

In addition to basic bike parking and cleaning services, some Bike-Friendly Accommodations offer even more cyclist-friendly support. Based on guests' riding plans, they may serve breakfast early or provide breakfast boxes, allowing riders to enjoy meals that are carefully prepared and satisfying. Some properties also offer late check-out for guests who have taken part in intense races or morning training. This lets them keep their luggage in the room, freshen up with a shower, and then head to their next destination. Of course, some accommodations also provide bicycle rentals or direct visitors to nearby rental shops or bike-sharing stations. This makes it easy for travelers without their own bikes to enjoy leisurely rides without the hassle of transporting a bicycle. These are some of the ways Bike-Friendly Accommodations make cycling travel in Taiwan stand out.

For international travelers who often plan overseas cycling trips and are looking for a wide range of route experiences, Taiwan is a top choice. The island offers diverse natural scenery, a welcoming travel environment, and a rich variety of local cuisine. It also features a well-developed cycling route network and bike-friendly accommodations located throughout Taiwan. Whether you prefer urban rides, coastal routes, or challenging mountain terrain, you can enjoy a rich and comfortable cycling experience in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) sincerely invites cycling enthusiasts from around the world to pack the essentials and explore Taiwan's spectacular mountain and coastal landscapes in person. Come experience the unique charm of this "cycling paradise," and set off to create and capture your own pedal-powered journey through Taiwan.

To search for Bike-Friendly Accommodations in Taiwan, visit: Taiwan Stay

To search for cycling routes in Taiwan, visit: Taiwan Bike Routes

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration