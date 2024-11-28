Taiwan Tourism Administration Promotes Muslim-Friendly Tourism

The event attracted 26 travel agencies from Malaysia, alongside Taiwanese travel agencies, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and souvenir providers with Muslim-friendly certifications or strong interest in serving Muslim travelers. This gathering aimed to foster collaboration opportunities in the international tourism market.

The familiarization trip for Malaysian Muslim travel agents was organized by the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Kuala Lumpur Office, inviting 26 Malaysian travel agencies to experience the tourism appeal of northern and central Taiwan. To facilitate interaction between Taiwanese and Malaysian agent friends, the Crown Coast and Great Northeast Tourism Union actively participated in the networking event. Booths were set up for discussions, attracting over 20 tourism providers from northern Taiwan. The event also featured three-minute presentations from some Taiwanese participants, introducing their Muslim-friendly services and products. During the discussions, both parties explored ways to align Taiwan's diverse tourism resources with the needs of Malaysian Muslim travelers. The event fostered meaningful dialogue, establishing a solid foundation for future collaboration in the Taiwan-Malaysia Muslim tourism market.

The Crown Coast and Great Northeast Tourism Union are committed to enhancing the Muslim-friendly environment in their regions, with several businesses already certified. Taiwan Tourism Administration emphasized Taiwan's proactive efforts to promote Muslim-friendly tourism, including increasing the availability of Halal-certified dining, prayer facilities, and accommodating environments. This event facilitated in-depth exchanges and collaborations, giving Malaysian travel agencies a deeper understanding of Taiwan's tourism potential.

The networking event yielded fruitful business discussions, with participants actively exploring cooperative initiatives. Taiwanese businesses showcased their Muslim-friendly products and services, while Malaysian participants shared insights into local market demands, paving the way for future partnerships. The event also promoted sustainable tourism, including Taiwan's policies against single-use amenities and advocacy for environmentally friendly travel, further elevating Taiwan's international tourism image. Additionally, it strengthened regional collaboration between the northern tourism unions, deepening mutual understanding and resource integration.

Taiwan Tourism Administration noted that tourist arrivals from Malaysia have significantly increased in 2023, reflecting the growing recognition of Taiwan's efforts in Muslim-friendly tourism within international markets. Moving forward, the Administration will continue to advance related policies and international exchanges, deepen cooperation among local tourism unions and regions, and attract more Muslim travelers to Taiwan, injecting new vitality into the tourism industry.

Article originated from: https://www.staynews.net/Details/tour/8f1f5de33b9742739abc7a17fd157b9d

SOURCE StayNews