TaiwanPlus Concludes 2024 With Diverse New Programs

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 comes to a close, TaiwanPlus presents a selection of its most noteworthy programs from the final quarter. This compilation encompasses powerful documentaries and engaging feature pieces, underscoring a successful year and setting the stage for an exciting 2025.

"Songs of Our Ancestors"

TaiwanPlus Ends 2024 on a High With Three Diverse Programs

Stephen Rong (Verhow Shuvee), a Taiwanese American of Atayal heritage sets out on a mission to awaken his Austronesian roots, recruiting award-winning Amis singer-songwriter, Chalaw Basiwali, as his cultural mentor. The pair travel to four Indigenous villages seeking to experience the lifestyle and understand the history of each group. Music is the bridge of connection, with each episode's finale a collaborative performance with a local musician, allowing the audience to partake in the journey of awakening.

"Pedal On"

Join an international group of 21 cyclists on a thrilling journey to conquer the legendary "cutting the sweet potato" route—an arduous ride through Taiwan's rugged mountains. This epic adventure winds through the central mountain range and ascends to Wuling, the island's highest road point. Pedal On captures the grit, camaraderie, and breathtaking landscapes of this unforgettable ride.

"Southbound"

Southbound is a TaiwanPlus News series dedicated to looking below the surface of Taiwan's relationships with its Southeast Asian neighbors. Each episode tells stories of connection across the economic, technological, cultural, historical and social spectrums. From integrating AI into factory production in Vietnam, to innovative rice growing techniques in Malaysia, journey with our reporters to discover how Taiwan is creating new opportunities for shared growth in this dynamic region.

Eric Yang, Director of Programming, shares his excitement: "This past quarter, we've focused on stories that celebrate cultural exchange, adventure, and creativity. As we conclude 2024, our dedication to inspiring, informing, and entertaining is stronger than ever."

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage and inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

