TaiwanPlus' Hit Variety Show "WOW! Taiwan" Returns for Season 5, Showcasing International Students' Life in Taiwan

See Taiwan Through the Cultural Exchange of Thailand, Haiti, Poland, and Many More

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus' upbeat variety show "WOW! Taiwan" is back for its fifth season, shining a spotlight on international students from around the world who have chosen to study in Taiwan. Hosted by Patty Lee and Andrew Chau, this season takes a look at the real-life experiences of students navigating academics, culture, and daily life.

Beyond the usual witty humor and heartwarming stories that make up the show, this season highlights campus life in Taiwan and what makes it special to those from a variety of cultures. Each episode features the "Wow Me" segment, where students show off their favorite local spots and hidden gems, giving viewers a fun and authentic look at life in Taiwan.

"This season celebrates cultural exchange and friendship," says Producer Yenming Lai. "Through these students' stories, we hope audiences around the world can experience Taiwan's warmth, diversity, and openness firsthand."

Season 5 will begin with international students from Poland, France, Malaysia, Haiti, and Thailand. From navigating cultural surprises and learning the language to discovering local food, traditions, and campus life, each student offers a unique and often humorous perspective on what makes living and studying in Taiwan special.

With humor, curiosity, and warmth, "WOW! Taiwan" Season 5 continues to highlight Taiwan's unique blend of tradition and modernity through the stories of those who are experiencing it firsthand.

Airing now, new episodes of "WOW! Taiwan" are available worldwide for free on our website and YouTube channel.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

