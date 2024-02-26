TaiwanPlus Launches Groundbreaking Documentary Series Spotlighting State-of-the-Art Mega Factories Across Taiwan

Witness the Future of Manufacturing Through This Five-Part Series

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus is excited to announce the debut of its exclusive documentary series, 'Taiwan's Mega Factories.' Comprising five episodes, the series will uncover the inner workings of Taiwan's renowned manufacturing giants that have shaped the landscape of mega factories.

'Taiwan's Mega Factories' offers an exclusive look into world-class facilities, focusing on innovation and precision. Experience the pivotal role these factories play in Taiwan's global manufacturing reputation.

The debut episode features Micron Technology, a global leader in memory and storage solutions and one of Taiwan's major investors. With upcoming episodes showcasing industry giants like Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc., Horizon Yacht, Dyaco International, and TaiwanGlass.

Micron's 'Mega Factories' episode takes viewers through the semiconductor production journey, from design to final product. It explores their cutting-edge factories, including pristine cleanrooms surpassing hospital standards, and provides insights into the meticulous packaging process.

Donghui Lu, Head of Micron Taiwan said, "TaiwanPlus' visit to Micron highlights the importance of Taiwan's semiconductor industry and provides a deeper understanding of Micron's thirty years of innovative breakthroughs. We are proud to share how Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem benefits from Micron's continued commitment to deploying leading-edge technology, sustainable operations, workforce development and community giving in Taiwan."

TaiwanPlus is thrilled to present this series worldwide, showcasing Taiwan's role and the influence of its factories. 'Mega Factories' aims to shed light on the technical precision and craftsmanship often overlooked in these endeavors.

Producer David Kao sums up the series's mission, stating, "Sometimes, people only experience the end product without truly considering its origin. This applies to everything, from the dedication of the workforce to the environmental impact of production processes."

Discover Taiwan's mega factories and their global impact. Watch the first episode of 'Taiwan's Mega Factories' on the TaiwanPlus Docs YouTube channel now.

