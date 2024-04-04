TaiwanPlus Partners With MYTV Mana-Mana to Bring Taiwanese Content to Malaysian Audiences

Partnership Strengthens Cultural Ties Between Taiwan and Malaysia

TaiwanPlus Channel Live Now on MYTV Mana-Mana

TAIPEI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus is excited to announce its new partnership with MYTV Mana-Mana, Malaysia's free-to-air OTT platform, marking a milestone in cultural exchange between Taiwan and Malaysia. The collaboration represents a significant development in the continued broadening of viewership for TaiwanPlus' content.

TaiwanPlus is excited to announce its new partnership with MYTV Mana-Mana, Malaysia’s free-to-air OTT platform, marking a milestone in cultural exchange between Taiwan and Malaysia.

This partnership between TaiwanPlus and MYTV will deliver TaiwanPlus' diverse array of content on MYTV Mana-Mana, an OTT platform established by MYTV to serve the 6.4+ million Malaysians who already use its Digital Terrestrial TV platform. From independent news coverage to insightful perspectives on trending issues, and lifestyle content encompassing food, travel, and entertainment, TaiwanPlus aims to engage Malaysian viewers with programs that reflect Taiwan's dynamic culture.

MYTV, recognized for its pivotal role in developing and managing Malaysia's Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) infrastructure under the National Broadcasting Digitalization Project, is the key provider of accessible media for all Malaysians. With its exclusive position as the sole platform for Free Digital TV in Malaysia, MYTV remains dedicated to closing the digital divide by providing equal access to high-quality content without monthly fees or charges.

Michael Yu, CEO of TaiwanPlus, hailed the collaboration as a landmark deal, stating, "We're ecstatic to partner with MYTV Mana-Mana and bring TaiwanPlus' content to Malaysian viewers." Yu emphasized the importance of the partnership, adding, "This alliance strengthens the viewing experience for our audience. It perfectly aligns with our shared mission to democratize media access and showcase Taiwanese voices on the global stage."

Viewers can now enjoy the TaiwanPlus channel on MYTV Mana-Mana without any subscription requirements or fees, making it easily accessible to all.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

Learn more on MYTV Mana-Mana's website and socials: https://mytvbroadcasting.my/

Instagram: @mytvbroadcasting_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mytvbroadcasting

SOURCE TaiwanPlus