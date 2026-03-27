TAIPEI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, was invited to the 5th annual Sustainability Week Asia hosted by The Economist in Bangkok on March 26. CEO Henry Chiang delivered a keynote address: "The Mobility Transformation Asia Needs," showcasing how Gogoro's innovative battery swapping technology and electric scooter are redefining urban mobility. He highlighted that battery swapping has effectively resolved the infrastructure bottlenecks of electrifying two-wheelers in high-density Asian cities, providing a pragmatic and proven path for sustainable urban transformation.

Taiwan’s Battery Swapping Leader Gogoro Advances as a New Era of Urban Mobility at The Economist's Sustainability Week Asia

Building on 11 years of leadership in Taiwan, Gogoro has established the world's largest and the most robust battery swapping energy network. With a dense network of 1.4 million smart batteries and more than 2,700 GoStations across Taiwan, Gogoro currently serves over 650,000 scooter owners, hosting 370,000 daily swaps every day. This high-efficiency, large-scale management has not only transformed daily mobility but has also acted as a significant economic catalyst, fostering an electric vehicle industry worth $122 billion dollars.

"Building cleaner, smarter and safer cities through technological innovation has always been the core of Gogoro's vision." said Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro. "Today, the impact of climate challenges is no longer just about transportation, but about the air we breathe, and the cities we leave behind. By introducing an innovative battery swapping solution, we have eliminated the barriers of electrifying two-wheelers in Asia and support riders to refuel in seconds anytime, anywhere. What works in Taiwan can now transform cities across Asia and far beyond."

Gogoro continues to expand an open ecosystem by partnering with cross-industry leaders to accelerate the sustainability transformation. The company founded the PBGN (Powered by Gogoro Network) alliance, assisting leading motorcycle giants—including Yamaha—to build electric vehicles , and effectively spearheading transformation of Taiwan's scooter industry.

Gogoro is now demonstrating the global scalability of its model by exporting its successful Taiwan experience to key international markets. In South Korea, Gogoro scales its commercial footprint through a partnership with Bikebank, focusing on high-frequency delivery fleets. In Vietnam, through a strategic joint venture with Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, Gogoro expects to launch pilot programs with major commercial platform partners in the second quarter of this year. This momentum will culminate in the fourth quarter with the introduction of a new vehicle tailored for the Vietnam market. These milestones underscore Gogoro's flexible solutions to meet diverse market demands, and continue to solidify its role in shaping the future of global urban living.

SOURCE Gogoro