Taiwan's Best Hosting Guide "TAIWAN HOST" Takes the Stage at Malaysia's MATTA Travel Fair, Inviting Global Travelers to Experience Memorable Moments

StayNews

09 Sep, 2024, 13:33 CST

TAIPEI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance international travelers' awareness of Taiwan's "TAIWAN HOST" brand, the Taiwan Tourism Administration is actively promoting at the MATTA Travel Fair in Malaysia. The initiative aims to invite travelers from around the world to visit Taiwan, experience the charm of TAIWAN HOST, and enjoy the warmth and heartfelt service of the homestay hosts. This news comes from Staynews.

▲" TAIWAN HOST " Brand (Photo/Courtesy of Taiwan Tourism Administration)
▲A Cultural Exploration TAIWAN HOST Transformed from a Second-Hand Bookstore (Photo/Courtesy of the Gold Award TAIWAN HOST Event Website)
▲Family and Pet-Friendly Homestays Offer Dedicated Spaces for Families (Photo/Courtesy of the Gold Award TAIWAN HOST Event Website)
Taiwan Tourism Administration highlights that "Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is people," and the essence of "hospitality" is the core attraction of these homestays. The allure of homestays lies in their ability to offer unique cultural and accommodation experiences. The Tourism Administration has carefully selected high-quality " TAIWAN HOST " from legally registered homestays in Taiwan. These homestays are run by passionate and energetic hosts who adhere to six core principles: "Friendly, Approachable, Clean, Hygienic, Safe, and Well-Mannered," providing travelers with comfortable and warm lodging experiences and an in-depth look into local culture and lifestyle. Director-General Chou Yong-hui specifically notes that one of the most memorable experiences in Taiwan's 2024-2025 tourism offerings will be staying in these beautiful homestays. Currently, there are approximately 1,700 " TAIWAN HOST " across Taiwan, including several that are Muslim-friendly or certified for Muslim travelers.

To deepen travelers' understanding of Taiwan's " TAIWAN HOST " brand, the Tourism Administration will categorize the homestays into five themes this October: [Natural Ecology], [Distinctive Architecture], [Cultural Exploration], [Family and Pet-Friendly], and [Gourmet Delights]. From these categories, 100 top-tier " TAIWAN HOST " will be selected. Additionally, the Administration will collaborate with industry operators to offer various promotional deals. Travelers will have the opportunity to experience local life and enjoy immersive small trips, guided by homestay hosts who excel in a range of activities. Whether it's stargazing, tea tasting, music sessions, or savoring authentic local cuisine, guests can indulge in Taiwan's captivating and refined charm.

The " TAIWAN HOST " brand brings together a diverse range of exceptional homestays across Taiwan, with the Gold Award " TAIWAN HOST " representing the elite among them! We warmly invite travelers from around the world to visit Taiwan and experience the delightful and remarkable stays offered by these top homestays.

For more information about " TAIWAN HOST " please visit Taiwan's official accommodation website.

(https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw/)。

