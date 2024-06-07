Taiwan's Biomedical Breakthroughs Shine at the Global Stage: Highlights from the Taiwan Smart Health Gala at BIO 2024

'Taiwan Smart Health Gala' at BIO 2024 wrapped up successfully

TAIPEI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To bolster Taiwan's biomedical industry on the global stage and attract funding from major international manufacturers, Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council partnered with the National Development Council (NDC), Startup Island TAIWAN, Quantum International Corp. (QIC), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, and TID to host 'Taiwan Smart Health Gala' at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, USA on June 4, 2024.

From left are General Director of Biomedical Technology & Device Research Laboratories Eric Chuang from ITRI; CSO Peter Kurtz of QIC, General Director Yue-Ping Liu from Ministry of Health & Welfare; Vice Director General Chun-Yi Tu of NSTC; Pei-Li Chen from Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Founder & CEO Ko-Chung Lin, from PharmEssentia Corp.; Director of Startup Island TAIWAN Allen John Ku; Secretary-General Wallace Lin, from Taiwan Bio Industry Organization.

Allen John Ku, Director of Startup Island TAIWAN, Taiwan's national startup brand office noted the annual collaboration between the NDC and the Berkeley School of Public Health, which selects teams for a three-month acceleration program in the US, culminating in their participation at BIO. Ku also emphasized Startup Island TAIWAN's mission to enhance teams' success rates in the international market and facilitate easier market entry.

Among the 20 startup teams presenting their innovations at this year's Gala, 6 were supported by Startup Island TAIWAN, a joint initiative of NDC and the Taiwan Startup Community. These teams demonstrated technologies and R&D advancements across pharmaceuticals, drug delivery, biochips, regenerative and precision medicine, among other areas.

At City of Phoenix, 13 Taiwan teams connected with health players and networks

Before the BIO convention (May 30-31, 2024), 13 Taiwanese teams traveled to Phoenix to further enhance their innovations. Apart from visiting facilities like Barrow Neurological Institute and Mayo Clinic, all teams pitched at Venture Café Phoenix, where Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien and 177 entrepreneurs and innovators witnessed their presentations.

Thanks to Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office of MOEA, City of Phoenix, Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) and Startup Island TAIWAN, the teams were able to connect with key people in the health ecosystem, and expand their understanding within the City of Phoenix's health resources.

National Development Council, through Startup Island TAIWAN, continues to spearhead global connections to empower Taiwan startups' brilliance.

Looking forward, the National Development Council, through Startup Island TAIWAN, is dedicated to fostering increased collaboration between Taiwanese innovation and international industries through prominent international exhibitions and diverse business exchanges, strengthening the country's innovation ecosystem.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN