Taiwan's Crown Coast Advances JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2023

Show Its Diversity Resources to Attract International Tourists

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year (2023), the number of tourists from Japan to Taiwan comes the second only to Hong Kong. In order to appeal the Japanese market and attract tourists to visit Crown Coast, the destination management organization Crown Coast Tourism Union together with high-quality stores within the Crown Coast to participate in the "JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2023" held in Osaka, Japan from October 25th to 29th. With the help of the business meetings, roadshows and international travel exhibitions, Crown Coast Tourism Union shares their unique souvenirs as well as high-quality accommodation/tourist attractions to Japanese tourists such as the famous queen's head. (This report comes from Staynews)

Beauty of Heping Island Geopark Café Bayland Mountain

The number of international tourists visiting Taiwan has exceeded 4 million in September this year, of which Japan is the second largest source of international tourists. Since Crown Coast is closest to the country's largest airport and harbor, it has a geographical advantage. In order to continue to attract tourists from international market, Crown Coast Tourism Union has cooperated with Tokyo Metro in early October, with the theme of "Visit Crown Coast and Be Queen". By doing social media marketing and promoting in the Osaka International Travel Show, a wealth of Gifts including handmade soap gift box, tickets and island calendar tea bag gift box from Heping Island Geopark, coffee gift box from Café Bayland Mountain, Taipei Travelers International Hostel accommodation voucher, Crown Coast Sightseeing Pass and flying fish roe and perch porridge from Mom's Soup will be given to Japanese tourists. Crown Coast Tourism Union also cooperates with the famous Japanese travel writer Kengo Kobayashi to publish a Chinese and Japanese version of Crown Coast travel photography book next year, hoping to show the charm of Crown Coast to everyone in a diverse way.

In addition to the tourism providers mentioned above, there are more providers such as Keelung 1915 Yangming Oceanic Culture and Art Museum, Keelung Quan Li Rice Cookie, Hicar Tour, PopSmile Popcorn Factory, Jinshan Shutong Yao, etc. all provided promotional materials for the public for free. The Crown Coast Tourism Union also specially invited Japanese web celebrity Mana to shoot a travel video, hoping to connect online and offline activities to share the delicious food and beauty of Crown Coast with Japanese tourists to expand the footprint of international tourists visiting Crown Coast.

