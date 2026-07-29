Taiwan's Largest EV Charging Operator EVALUE Enters Indonesia, Opens Jakarta Office

Backed by partnerships with 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, EVALUE invites Indonesian partners to join its franchise network at INTI 2026, Booth A3-55A

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVALUE, Taiwan's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator, today announced the launch of its Jakarta subsidiary, marking its first overseas expansion. The company will also establish a technical service center in Jakarta, bringing Taiwan's proven charging technology and expertise directly to Indonesia's fast-growing EV market, as the country accelerates its national EV and green energy transition.

In Taiwan, EVALUE's charging stations operate at properties run by 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz, IKEA, UNIQLO and EVA Air. Its network is also compatible with vehicles from BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Peugeot, Rolls-Royce, Suzuki, Toyota and Volvo, reflecting broad cross-industry trust in its reliability and service quality.

EVALUE currently operates 765 charging stations nationwide, with 2,507 AC and 311 DC connectors. Its proprietary app serves 157,613 members, covering over 98% of all registered EVs in Taiwan. EVALUE independently develops its own charging station systems, backed by advanced, industry-grade cybersecurity protocols that protect user data and payment transactions — giving it full control over quality, technical support, and the secure charging experience it will bring to Indonesian EV owners.

"Taiwan's market taught us that reliability and strong local partnerships win drivers' trust," said Ithen, CEO of EVALUE. "Indonesia has always shown great warmth toward Taiwan, and we want to return that warmth by building something lasting together. Our new Jakarta technical service center will put Taiwan's charging technology and know-how directly at the service of the local market, just as it has already proven trusted across more than 700 stations and nearly 160,000 members back home."

EVALUE will showcase its technology and franchise program at INTI 2026 (August 11–13, Booth A3-55A), actively seeking Indonesian partners and investors to enter the EV charging and green energy sector. Partners gain access to EVALUE's proprietary hardware, software platform, site planning support, and operational expertise — a lower-risk, field-tested path into Indonesia's green mobility market.

About EVALUE

EVALUE is the EV charging brand of Fortune Electric Value, Taiwan's largest charging operator, known for self-developed charging systems, a proprietary app, and strong cybersecurity. The company is expanding into Indonesia through its new subsidiary, PT Fortune EVALUE Indonesia, and a Jakarta technical service center.

SOURCE Fortune Electric Value