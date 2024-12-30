Talent Satisfaction Elevated! YANNIGO Wins "Best Employee Retention Award" for its Dedication to Employee Well-being and a Happy Workplace

TAICHUNG, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive workplace, an organization's ability to retain talent has become a critical measure of its success and sustainable development. YANNIGO, a nutrition and wellness company headquartered in Taichung, was recently awarded the "2024 Best Employee Retention Award" by 104 Job Bank, recognizing it as a role model for employee happiness among small and medium-sized enterprises. This award not only highlights YANNIGO's exceptional performance in retaining talent but also underscores its strengths in employee care, benefits, and career development, reflecting its people-centered corporate culture.

Comprehensive Benefits Program: Holistic Care for Employee Well-being

Since its founding in 2003, founder and General Manager Hsiao Ching-Ju has held a steadfast belief in treating employees with sincerity. She believes that a successful enterprise relies not only on its business achievements but also on genuine care for each employee. This commitment is evident in YANNIGO's daily operations. The company offers salaries above the local average, ensuring employees feel financially secure. Additionally, YANNIGO has developed a diverse and thoughtful benefits program that addresses all aspects of employees' lives. From education subsidies, health check-ups, childcare allowances, egg-freezing subsidies, and fitness subsidies, to special birthday leave and annual company trips, these benefits enhance employees' quality of life on a practical level while addressing each individual's personal needs.

YANNIGO pays particular attention to supporting working mothers by offering flexible work arrangements. Depending on their need at different stages, working mothers are given options such as flexible working hours and remote work, helping them achieve a better balance between family and work. This arrangement not only relieves the stress on working mothers but also strengthens their desire to remain with the company long-term.

Progressive Professional Development: Nurturing Intrapreneurs

YANNIGO demonstrates great flexibility and innovation in career development. The company offers a comprehensive training program, beginning with the nurturing "Mentorship" system for new hires and advanced training courses for managers, covering employees' needs at various stages. With the company's support, many employees have completed advanced education. For example, Alice, a customer service manager who joined as a part-time student, went on to earn an EMBA degree, further enhancing her professional expertise and management skills. YANNIGO also encourages intrapreneurship by providing resources and platforms that allow employees to develop personal ventures within the company and explore growth opportunities and challenges in new ways.

Grace, the current manager of the Linkou branch, achieved a major career transformation through this intrapreneurial system. She transitioned from internal product marketing to retail management and successfully established a branch in northern Taiwan with the company's support. This path not only extended her career at YANNIGO but also gave her renewed motivation and challenges.

YANNIGO's corporate culture emphasizes "sincerity," extending beyond its approach to employees to include social responsibility initiatives. The company promotes multiple ESG initiatives, with employees actively participating in environmental protection and waste reduction activities, showcasing the company's commitment to social responsibility alongside business success.

YANNIGO's high retention rate is no accident. Statistics show that over 30% of employees have been with the company for more than five years, and more than 20% have stayed for over ten years. These numbers reflect the company's long-term dedication to employee care and investment. As General Manager Hsiao stated, "An organization's success is inseparable from the hard work and dedication of its employees, so every bit of effort we put into our employees is well worth it."

YANNIGO's success proves that building a happy company is not the exclusive domain of large corporations. Through thoughtful benefits, diverse growth opportunities, and a culture of sincerity, YANNIGO has created a workplace where employees are eager to commit for the long term. This has made it a role model among small and medium-sized businesses, offering valuable insights for other organizations.

