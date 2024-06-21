TALL SHIP 'CLIPPER STAD AMSTERDAM' ANCHORS IN HONG KONG, OPEN TO PUBLIC FROM 28 JUNE 2024 TO 2 JULY 2024.

HONG KONG, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad, the world's largest talent agency - is excited to announce the arrival of the iconic three-masted tall ship - Clipper Stad Amsterdam - in Hong Kong SAR. The Clipper will be docked at Central Pier 9 and will be open for the public from 28 June 2024 to 2 July 2024. This exciting opportunity is made possible by the Hong Kong Maritime Museum.

The Clipper Stad Amsterdam is a historical reconstruction of a mid-19th century clipper ship. She is 76 metres in length and features 31 sails with a total area of 2,200 square metres. The Clipper has an authentic transverse rig, a sharp clipper bow and sails as a passenger ship under the Dutch flag.

The public will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore the ship's impressive and expansive decks, including the long room (dining room), as well as immerse themselves in nautical history, learn about ocean sustainability initiatives and discover how Clipper is empowering the next generation of nautical experts.

TICKET REGISTRATION

Don't miss this chance to experience a piece of maritime history. Quota is limited, and registration will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis.

Tours are free of charge and will be conducted in English. Each tour is open to 30 visitors of 10 years old or above. Advanced registration is required. Visitors must bring valid identification documents. Online registration starts from now to 25 June 2024. Each visitor can only register for one session and the successful applicant will receive a confirmation email.

For more information, please visit the Hong Kong Maritime Museum website here: https://bit.ly/3VNw1i6

CLIPPER WILL BE HOSTING PRIVATE EVENTS PRIOR TO PUBLIC ACCESS

Prior to public access, the Clipper will be docked at Tsim Sha Tsui Ocean Terminal to host a series of exclusive private events between 23 June 2024 to 27 June 2024 in partnership with Randstad and the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Interested parties are welcome to admire the tall ship from public areas.

These private events are aligned perfectly with the shared mission of Randstad and the Clipper Stad Amsterdam - to champion workforce equity and development for the purpose of promoting fair and equal employment opportunities.

RANDSTAD'S ROLE IN THE CLIPPER STAD AMSTERDAM'S SAILING JOURNEY SINCE 1995

Constructed and launched in 2000, this is the Clipper's first time in Hong Kong's waters as part of its two-year World Tour that started in August 2023. Clipper Stad Amsterdam sails worldwide as a passenger vessel under Dutch flag, the home of Randstad.

The aim of the Clipper's World Tour is to make a positive contribution to equal job opportunities for young people, by creating options to sail on board. The Clipper was commissioned by Randstad's founder, Frits Goldschemding, in partnership with the City of Amsterdam.

Benjamin Elms, Managing Director at Randstad Hong Kong said, "The history between Randstad and the Clipper Stad Amsterdam goes a long way with a common goal to demonstrate that everyone is able to contribute in their own unique way and has talents that can make a positive difference. As a talent company that strives to create equity in the world of work, Clipper Stad Amsterdam not just conveys our message with every whitecap she strides, but also demonstrates the true essence of being an equitable partner to us. The arrival of Clipper Stad Amsterdam also presents an opportunity for us to share this experience with Hongkongers who want to discover our extraordinary city in the most unique way possible."

From the beginning in 1995's SAIL Amsterdam quinquennial maritime event, Randstad's founder Frits Goldschmeding made sure that the project offered opportunities to school leavers and the unemployed to work with master craftsmen, providing them with a set of skills that would later help them find new positions.

ABOUT CLIPPER STAD AMSTERDAM

Stad Amsterdam has been sailing the world's oceans since 2000. The ship is 76 metres long and features 31 sails with a total surface of 2,200 square metres. The ship has an authentic full square rig, a sharp clipper bow and sails under the Dutch flag as a passenger ship.

The Clipper can be booked for a cruise or a corporate event, the guest capacity for a reception is 200 guests, for a dinner buffet 150 guests and for a sit-down event 60 guests. Furthermore, guests can book a stay on board for a luxury cruise or an adventurous sailing trip. On board are 14 luxury cabins, a spacious dining room for dinners and presentations and an outdoor bar.

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialised talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specialisations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.

ABOUT HONG KONG MARITIME MUSEUM

The Hong Kong Maritime Museum (HKMM) was founded by Hong Kong's shipowning community to help Hong Kong residents and visitors to the city explore its unique maritime heritage. HKMM is an independent, non-profit registered charity supported by the shipping industry, the business community, individuals and the Hong Kong SAR Government. The HKMM is a cultural institution that tells the stories of Hong Kong's relationship with the sea, including the trades between Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta and the world, and the vital roles played by so many ships in those stories. The Museum opened its doors to the public at Murray House in Stanley in 2005 and relocated to Central Pier No. 8 in the heart of the Central Harbour Waterfront in 2013. Today the Museum displays over 1,000 objects in 15 galleries. The HKMM also houses various event spaces, a research centre and its Museum Cafe (social enterprise), which enjoys a wonderful harbour view. The HKMM engages with the community of Hong Kong by providing education and public programming to schools, adults, community groups and families.

www.hkmaritimemuseum.org

Media Kit (Creative Assets): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OG3gCrt_fK5m_JQMOxYBsRJ8myeb5upW?usp=drive_link

SOURCE Randstad Hong Kong