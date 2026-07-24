TamJai Yunnan Mixian Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Themed "Familiar Places • New Experiences", the Expo took place at Temple Mall North in Wong Tai Sin, managed by Link Asset Management Limited ("Link"), from 29 June to 1 July 2026. The theme captured TamJai's journey of growing with Hong Kong people in neighbourhoods across the city, while continuously exploring new and on-trend tastes, product varieties, service models and technologies to create innovative dining experiences for customers. Held at Temple Mall North, a venue deeply connected with the local neighbourhood, the Expo also reflected TamJai's long-standing bond with the community and its appreciation for Link's support in bringing this meaningful celebration to life.

The Expo featured curated displays and interactive installations spanning TamJai's classic tastes, new inventions and bold collaborations. Alongside signature offerings that have become part of Hong Kong people's collective memory, the Expo also launched innovative creations such as Mala Popcorn, Homemade Minced Pork & Pickles Mini Burger, Mini Tossed Mixian with Crab Roe Flavored Sauce and Canned Minced Chicken in TamJai Style, demonstrating the brand's ongoing efforts to broaden its culinary offerings in step with evolving customer tastes and habits. Another highlight was the Group's first collaboration with the century-old Hang Heung Cake Shop, which introduced a limited-edition "Mala Wife Cake", infusing TamJai's signature Mala flavour into a traditional Hong Kong pastry. This reflected the brand's ability to uphold its authenticity while embracing bold innovation.

Over the years, TamJai's frontline staff, widely recognised as "TamJai Jeh Jeh", have remained integral to the brand's identity. Their professionalism and dedication have resonated strongly with customers and embodied the Group's "Passion to Serve" brand DNA. As part of the anniversary programme, a dedicated "TamJai Jeh Jeh Russian Doll" themed installation was featured at the Expo. The six-layer structure symbolised the diverse roles and life journeys of these staff, highlighting their resilience and the important role they have played in sustaining the brand's service culture.

In conjunction with the anniversary, the Group also launched the "TamJai Jeh Jeh Russian Doll" charitable initiative. A total of 30 sets of hand-painted Russian dolls have been made available for charity auction, with all proceeds to be donated to the HER Fund in support of grassroots women in Hong Kong. Reflecting the Group's ESG principles of "Uplifting People" and "Nourishing Communities", this initiative aims to deepen public understanding of the heroines behind the brand and underscore the Group's commitment to community inclusion, women empowerment and sustainable development.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, "TamJai began as a humble shop in Sham Shui Po in 1996 and has since grown into what is now recognised as part of 'Hong Kong's No. 1 Mixian Restaurant Group*'. Over the years, the Group has contributed to shaping Hong Kong's dining landscape and has extended its distinctive 'Tam Jai Taste' across the Asia-Pacific region. We are honoured that the 'Tam Jai Taste' has grown alongside the people of Hong Kong over the past three decades, becoming a shared memory across generations. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our customers, partners and all employees for their steadfast support over the years.

"Driven by TamJai's spirit of innovation, we are committed to pursuing new tastes, new product varieties and new service models to meet customers' evolving preferences and habits. Guided by our vision to 'Spice Up Your Day', we will continue to bring Hong Kong's cherished 'Tam Jai Taste' to a broader international audience. At the same time, we will strengthen our connection with the community, fulfil our corporate social responsibilities and contribute positively to society for many more decades to come."

*"TamJai Yunnan Mixian" is one of the mixian chain restaurant brands under Tam Jai International. "Hong Kong's No. 1 Mixian Restaurant Group" refers to the fact that, as at 1 June 2026, the restaurant network of the mixian chain restaurants under Tam Jai International, namely "TamJai Yunnan Mixian" and "TamJai SamGor Mixian", had expanded to 206 stores in Hong Kong, making it the mixian restaurant group with the largest number of outlets in Hong Kong.

Video link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vKy_ekMRaM5-eAGqPLdyR7ojR_ND2_Ia/view

Photos can be downloaded from the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kmI9fXU-4lWVmEnTk3zJfiIBYDhUDU-F?usp=sharing

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 250 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprint across the globe.

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SOURCE Tam Jai International Co. Limited