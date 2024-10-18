Taobao Malaysia Kicks Off 11.11 Sale, First Time in Both Chinese and English

Exciting early-bird perks await new and existing Malaysian users

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated Taobao 11.11 Sale ("11.11") is back, set to be bigger and more inclusive for Malaysian consumers. With the theme "Shop As Far As You Can Think," this year's festival promises attractive offers and an unparalleled shopping experience made even more accessible through Taobao's beta English Interface, introduced in September to complement the Chinese version.

Starting from 21 October, 8pm, Malaysian shoppers can indulge in a month-long celebration of exciting promotions, enticing instant discounts and chances to grab daily free shipping vouchers worth RM21, discovering exceptional bargains on a wide range of products across participating brands and merchants, from home essentials and fashion items to electronics accessories and more.

Jess Lew, Country Manager for Tmall Taobao World, Malaysia, said, "We are thrilled to bring Taobao's 11.11 Sale back to Malaysian consumers and enhance it to be bigger and better than ever. Our commitment is to create a shopping experience that is not only enjoyable but also tailored to the unique needs of local shoppers. With the beta English Interface now available, it has never been easier for everyone in Malaysia to immerse themselves in the excitement of this global shopping festival and discover all that Taobao has to offer."

The festival kicks off with an early first sales window, running from 20:00:00 on 21 October to 23:59:59 on 24 October 2024, allowing shoppers ample time to check out their shopping cart items to enjoy early-bird 11.11 savings and early arrivals. The second phase will then follow, starting from 20:00:00 on 31 October and running until 23:59:59 on 11 November, where consumers enjoy extended promotional offers to secure their ideal products for the upcoming Christmas and Chinese New Year seasons.

Malaysia was one of the only two markets, alongside Singapore, where Taobao has rolled out a beta English Interface. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translations, the new interface aims to bridge language barriers and provide non-Chinese-speaking Malaysian users with the opportunity to enjoy the platform's diverse offerings in a seamless, user-friendly experience.

"We hope more Malaysian users will leverage this opportunity to shop for anything that comes to mind during this 11.11. Coupled with free shipping, shoppers can have their parcels delivered to their doorsteps in as fast as one week with our robust end-to-end logistics infrastructure," added Lew.

To mark this year's 11.11, Taobao Malaysia has curated a series of attractive promotions designed to give Malaysian consumers more ways to save:

Everyday Free Shipping: Stand a chance to grab free shipping vouchers daily at 10am worth RMB35 (equivalent to RM21 ) throughout the 11.11 period with no minimum spend.

Stand a chance to grab free shipping vouchers daily at worth (equivalent to ) throughout the 11.11 period with no minimum spend. Buy More, Save More: Get a platform-wide discount of RMB50 for every RMB300 spent (equivalent to RM29 off for every RM170 spent).

Get a platform-wide discount of for every spent (equivalent to off for every spent). Surprise Instant Discounts: Check out daily at 8pm from 21 to 24 October to unlock an instant discount of up to RM300 .

Check out daily at from 21 to 24 October to unlock an instant discount of up to . Daily Promo Codes: Stand a chance to snag promo codes worth up to RMB111 (equivalent to RM66 ), released daily at 9pm on Taobao Malaysia's Facebook and Instagram.

Stand a chance to snag promo codes worth up to (equivalent to ), released daily at on Taobao Malaysia's Facebook and Instagram. New User Perks: New Taobao app users can claim exclusive benefits worth up to RM90 , including: 3 x Free shipping vouchers worth RMB105 (equivalent to RM65 ) in total RMB30 off with a minimum spend of RMB31 (equivalent to RM18 off with a minimum spend of RM19 ) Service fee waiver of up to RMB15 (equivalent to RM10 ) Free return on first order (for West Malaysia only)

New Taobao app users can claim exclusive benefits worth up to , including:

Additionally, Taobao Malaysia users making purchases with one of the following credit cards provided by third-party financial institutions can enjoy an instant discount of up to RM80 during the selected promotional periods:

31 October to 3 November; 10 to 11 November, 8PM CIMB : RM25 off with a minimum spend of RM180

: off with a minimum spend of RHB : RM38 off with a minimum spend of RM250 OR RM50 off with a minimum spend of RM500

: off with a minimum spend of OR off with a minimum spend of PBB: RM30 off with a minimum spend of RM300 OR RM80 off with a minimum spend of RM600



Only on 31 October, 10AM RHB: RM25 off with a minimum spend of RM250



Only on 8 November, 10AM PBB: RM20 off with a minimum spend of RM200

The Taobao app is available to download for FREE on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more details on Taobao Malaysia's 11.11 promotions, please stay tuned for updates on the Taobao Malaysia Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media channels or visit the Taobao app.

* The platform rules will prevail over the specific promotion details.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

