Taylor's University Maintains Global Presence with 20 Subjects Ranked

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia , March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University continues to demonstrate the strength of its programmes globally, with 20 subjects ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 — the most among Southeast Asia's private universities.

Hospitality & Leisure Management is ranked in the Top 30 globally, reinforcing Taylor's position as Southeast Asia's leading university for this subject. Art & Design and Marketing are both ranked in the Top 100 globally, while Business & Management Studies is placed in the Top 150 globally.

This year also marks the first-time inclusion of Law, Biological Sciences, and English Language & Literature, further strengthening the breadth of the University's academic offerings.

Other subjects ranked globally include:

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Accounting & Finance

Architecture / Built Environment

Social Sciences & Management

Economics & Econometrics

Computer Science & Information Systems

Pharmacy & Pharmacology

Arts & Humanities

Engineering & Technology

Education

Engineering – Electrical & Electronic

Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing

Medicine

The QS World University Rankings by Subject evaluate universities worldwide based on indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and international research collaboration.

"Recognition across multiple subjects reflects the breadth and depth of academic excellence at Taylor's University. We remain committed to delivering education that is both academically rigorous and relevant to the challenges shaping the future. This collective strength is also reflected in Taylor's University being ranked 27th in Asia," said Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor's University.

This recognition reflects the diversity and strength of Taylor's academic programmes, supported by a collaborative academic community and strong industry engagement. Through its emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, experiential education, and innovative hybrid-flexible (HyFlex) learning experience that enables students to choose when and where they learn by embracing a Digital First mindset, Taylor's continues to equip graduates with the knowledge, adaptability, and global outlook needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

For more information about Taylor's University and its programmes, please visit our website here.

SOURCE Taylor's University