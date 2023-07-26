TCL CSOT Supplies Ultra-Large, Ultra-High-Resolution Display Panel for Samsung's High-End Flagship TVs

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a company focused on developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry, is again showcasing its outstanding display and hardware capabilities with supply of its technologies for the highly anticipated Samsung QNC990 98-inch TV screen, consistently delivering a stunning and immersive viewing experience for users.

In recent years, there have been rapid advancements in television display technology, with models such as Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV QNC990 Series taking large-screen image quality to new heights. After releasing QN900C 8K Series televisions in 75 and 85 inches, Samsung, with support from TCL CSOT, has finally added to its offering the 98-inch QNC990 globally.

As a top-tier ultra-large screen TV, the Samsung QNC990 TV has a 98-inch screen that boasts 8K resolution, which is four times the pixel count of traditional 4K TVs, displaying an astonishing level of image detail. Additionally, its slim bezels contribute to an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio, presenting users with extraordinary visual impact.

TCL CSOT's advanced technology plays a critical role in ensuring the outstanding performance of the Samsung QNC990 98-inch TV. Thanks to TCL CSOT's self-developed HVA technology, the TV is equipped with exceptional picture quality while maintaining the powerful qualities and capabilities of VA technology. Moreover, Samsung's Quantum Dot Mini LED technology utilizes tiny and closely packed internal light sources to ensure precise light control and accurate image reproduction. With Samsung's individual picture quality control technology, the product features high-quality contrast, colorful details and ultra-high resolution displays that are near-indistinguishable from actual reality to the human eye. The 98-inch QNC990 TV comes with an optimal 8-domain multiplex design that provides excellent viewing angles and an immersive viewing experience.

In addition to delivering high picture quality and performance, TCL CSOT prioritizes a user-centered product design philosophy that promotes an immersive visual experience while protecting users' eye health. Traditional TV screens often cause eye fatigue due to screen reflections. Guided by its commitment to building a sustainable, healthy, and connected future for all, TCL CSOT enables eye protection and eye health through the use of the world's leading low reflection and soft light screen technology, which treats the display screen surface to achieve an extremely low level of reflectance, thereby enhancing image details while reducing the negative impact of ambient light reflection on the human eye.

"We have noticed a growing preference for large-screen televisions among consumers in recent years, and the 98-inch panel in particular has become the new standard for large-screen TVs with better border effects, power consumption performance, and picture display," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. "Additionally, TCL CSOT's production lines enable efficient production of 98-inch LCD panels, giving them an advantage over 100-inch panels, which can only be produced by the G8.6 generation line. We at TCL CSOT have achieved remarkable success and reputation in this field, with our self-produced 98-inch 4K panel products being widely adopted by renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, Changhong, and Haier."

With the screen being a crucial component of any TV, the 98-inch QNC990 TV has demonstrated TCL CSOT's advanced technologies and innovation in 8K technology and expanded the company's product range in the 98-inch segment from 4K to 8K. Moving forward, TCL CSOT will continue to deep dive into user needs, focus on self-innovation, enhance production capabilities, and collaborate with customers and partners to build an optimal ecosystem for large-sized display panels, bringing users worldwide into a more expansive and futuristic world of visual experiences.

