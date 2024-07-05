TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Honoured with Prestigious HKIRA "Best IR Company" and "Best IR by Chairman/CEO" Awards

HONG KONG, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", 01070HK) was honoured with two prestigious awards, "Best IR Company" and "Best IR by Chairman/CEO" at the 10th Investor Relations Awards organised by Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA"). These accolades demonstrated the high level of recognition from the investment community for TCL Electronics' dedicated efforts in corporate governance, investor relations and capital market performance.

HKIRA, a non-profit professional association, is committed to establishing international standards for and promoting best practices in investor relations. The HKIRA Investor Relations Awards, initiated in 2015, celebrate individuals and companies that exhibit exceptional performance in investor relations. This year, the winners were selected through a rigorous process involving public nominations and online voting by qualified buy-side and sell-side investors. Over 480 investors participated in the voting process to determine the final award recipients.

TCL Electronics has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining excellent corporate governance and investor relations. Since its listing, TCL Electronics has focused on creating long-term value for shareholders, and establishing efficient communication channels to enhance corporate transparency and investor confidence. Through various platforms, including regular results announcements, active traditional and reverse roadshows, investor and analyst research, domestic and foreign investor conferences, and investor relations public accounts, TCL Electronics engages in effective, high-frequency communication with the market and promptly responds to investors' requests and inquiries.

Receiving these accolades from HKIRA serves as a strong affirmation of TCL Electronics' outstanding performance in corporate governance, investor relations management, financial results and capital market performance. As TCL Electronics moves forward, the Company remains committed to promoting its development strategy of "Globalisation" and "Technologisation" while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and investor relations. The Company will continue to deepen interaction and exchanges with investors, adhering to the principles of transparent and efficient communication. With the ambitious goal of becoming a "world-leading smart device enterprise", TCL Electronics strives to foster mutual development and long-term value creation for both the Company and its investors.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the strategy of "Value Led by Brand with Global Efficiency in Operations, Driven by Technology and Paramount Vitality". Focusing on the mid-to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the "Intelligent IoT Ecosystem" strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company.

