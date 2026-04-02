Team Alive-Rampage, Seawolf to return for next Rolex China Sea Race

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's premier offshore event, the 2026 Rolex China Sea Race, a 565nm Cat 1 race to the Philippines, concluded successfully after starting from Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on 4 March. A prizegiving ceremony was held on 18 March to present awards to the top three boats in the PHS and IRC divisions, and to announce the two major prizes: Line Honours went to the R/P 66 Team Alive–Rampage, owned by Philip Turner and Noel Chan, while IRC Overall was claimed by William Liu's Ker 42 Custom, Seawolf.

William Liu's Ker 42 Custom Seawolf claimed the IRC Overall title at the 2026 Rolex China Sea Race.

The Australian entry Team Alive–Rampage claimed Line Honours with an elapsed time of 49h 55m 8s. Rampage's owner, Noel Chan, accepted the award on behalf of the team. He said the victory was expected, and his only regret was that he could not sail in the race: "I happened to have business on race day, but my mind was with the race the whole time and I followed the situation closely."

When asked whether the team had targeted any particular challenge for the race, Chan said the wind arrived later than expected, so they were unable to beat the single‑hull record of 47h 31m 8s set in 2016: "There was no wind approaching the finish — the wind arrived about five hours later than expected — otherwise it might have been possible to break the old record. Sailing is a combination of skill and luck." He also praised the crew for their excellent performance and correct strategy, which helped them avoid many no‑wind areas.

Chan said the team is already considering a return in two years' time. "There is a very good chance we will race with Alive again, and we might add a TP52 to compete as well, but it is too early to say for sure." Chan, whose wife attended the prize‑giving ceremony in support of him, noted that his family has been highly supportive of his racing. "My wife is very supportive, and the family supports the sport. If time permits, I will definitely race in the next edition." he added. Chan also expressed confidence that the current record will one day be broken.

Chinese Mainland entry Seawolf won the IRC Overall on corrected time, finishing in 71h 43m 35s. This marks the first time a Chinese Mainland yacht has won the IRC Overall title in the race's history. Seawolf's owner, William Liu, said perseverance was key to the victory: "Our team has a 20‑year history in racing and has competed in the Rolex China Sea Race for 12 years. We've finished second two or three times; in the previous edition we missed the win by only six minutes. This time we finally won. There are no shortcuts in yacht racing — persistence is the most important thing."

Seawolf's skipper, Yan Yuye, said the crew encountered strong winds and equipment damage during the race, but the team's accumulated experience helped minimise the impact of mistakes: "Over the years, we've reflected on failures again and again to reduce errors."

Asked whether they would race again now that they had fulfilled their ambition by winning the IRC Overall title, Liu said: "Winning won't stop us from racing, and losing won't either. We will keep competing — that is the greatest meaning of the sport of sailing."

Photos credit: RHKYC / Takumi Photography

ABOUT ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans over 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages - both members and non-members - to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

ROLEX AND YACHTING

Rolex celebrates human achievement, recognizing the journey marked by milestones and emotions that culminates in defining moments – determined by a path followed, not just a trophy. Since the late 1950s, Rolex has championed perseverance and resilience in yachting across all its forms – from prestigious yacht clubs to pioneering feats of exploration, legendary offshore races, and its most successful sailors. Today, the Swiss watchmaker supports the innovative future of sailing through its Title Partnership of the Rolex SailGP Championship, the world's leading sailing league where the best athletes compete on identical supercharged foiling F50 catamarans on some of the world's most famous stretches of water. Furthermore, the brand is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events, from the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. Rolex also partners institutions that share its enduring commitment to sailing, including the New York Yacht Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Royal Yacht Squadron, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and Royal Malta Yacht Club. Integral to this relationship are the towering figures in the sport and Rolex honours their unrelenting determination in the pursuit of excellence. From groundbreaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester to modern-day sailors, Rolex celebrates the individuals who embody adaptability, teamwork and precision. The Rolex family of Testimonees includes legends Paul Cayard and Robert Scheidt, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie, and the heroes at the heart of the Rolex SailGP Championship, Hannah Mills, Tom Slingsby and Martine Grael.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Perpetual watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word 'Perpetual' is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company's vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 600 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components. A fifth site, also in Switzerland, is under construction and is expected to open in 2029. Rolex carries out its own manufacturing operations, from casting the gold alloys to machining, crafting, assembling and finishing the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport, and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

SOURCE Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club