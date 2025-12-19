TeamGRIT Accelerates Japan Expansion Through Joint Venture to Build Next-Generation Robotics Infrastructure

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamGRIT, a Korea-based robotics software company specializing in ultra-low-latency communication and integrated robot operations, is strengthening its presence in Japan through a joint venture–driven expansion strategy, aiming to enable practical autonomy for robots operating in complex outdoor and industrial environments.

Although robots are increasingly deployed in disaster response, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and infrastructure inspection, their real-world utilization often remains limited. Unstable communications, fragmented data streams, and incompatible operating systems frequently prevent robots from transmitting critical video and sensor data in real time, undermining remote operation and autonomous decision-making.

TeamGRIT addresses these challenges through multimodal data connectivity. Its proprietary multimodal streaming server, Moth®, synchronizes and transmits diverse robot data—including video, thermal imaging, 360-degree cameras, LiDAR, and GPS—with end-to-end latency of less than 0.2 seconds. The system dynamically adapts to changing network conditions such as LTE, 5G, and satellite communications, ensuring stable real-time performance even in bandwidth-constrained environments.

These data streams are integrated into CoBiz®, TeamGRIT's AI-based real-time robot operations platform, which enables centralized monitoring and control of heterogeneous robots from different manufacturers through a single interface. This allows operators to assess situations remotely with near-on-site awareness, significantly reducing the need for human entry into hazardous locations.

TeamGRIT's technology has been validated across multiple public-sector and industrial use cases in Korea, including disaster response, law enforcement, shipbuilding, and advanced manufacturing. Building on these proven references, the company entered the Japanese market three years ago by establishing Remote Robotics (R2), a joint venture with Yokohama-based IT consulting firm Ankocare, to localize its technology and co-develop solutions tailored to Japan's industrial and regulatory environment.

Through the joint venture, TeamGRIT has conducted continuous proof-of-concept projects with Japanese partners, recently completing a PoC with Toyota. The company is also exploring collaborations with leading Japanese consulting firms and initiatives related to next-generation smart cities, reflecting growing interest in robotics platforms capable of supporting large-scale, real-world autonomy.

"Japan has the industrial depth, technological discipline, and long-term vision needed to define how autonomous robots will truly operate in society," said KiRyeung Kim, CEO of TeamGRIT. "Through our joint venture, we are working with Japanese partners to co-create a shared robotics infrastructure—one that allows robots to move, sense, and make decisions reliably across cities, factories, and critical environments. Our goal is not short-term deployment, but to help establish a global standard for field-ready autonomy from Japan."

Through its joint venture approach, TeamGRIT aims to position Japan as a core hub for global collaboration in advanced robotics software, emphasizing long-term co-innovation, ecosystem development, and scalable partnerships.

More information about TeamGRIT is available at www.teamgrit.kr/en

