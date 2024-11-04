Tech-Centric Venture Group The Z Label Raises $11.4 Million to Build New Consumer Products for GenZs

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z Label, a tech-centric venture building group in Hong Kong, has raised $11.4 million led by Beyond Ventures to build up a portfolio of products for global GenZ consumers. The funding will be used for both developing products in-house and co-incubating with established groups and entrepreneurs across domains.

Empowering groundbreaking innovations with GenZs

Learning from the successful venture building groups in the US such as Atomic Labs and CoLab, The Z Label on one hand supercharges its products with front-tier technologies such as artificial intelligence(AI), Big data, life and health technologies, spatial computing, and blockchain. On the other hand, The Z Label will partner up with corporate Hong Kong, supply chains, universities, and distribution channels to enable early product-market-fit and compound growth commercially.

"We believe that prioritizing the latest technology at the forefront of our venture unlocks new growth possibilities," said Ruby Cheng, co-founder of The Z Label. "Our model empowers brands to seize emerging opportunities through an agile ecosystem enriched with capital, resources, talent, and a global network."

"Gen Z is born with great technological dexterity, and is naturally drawn to value-driven consumption such as sustainability and giving back to communities. They just need a platform like The Z Label to thrive, we are simply igniting their potential." said Rebecca Leung, co-founder of The Z Label.

"Led by a team of serial founders and start-up veterans, The Z Label has a clear worldview of the latest consumer trends and a profound understanding of new technologies. Its global network and growth engine can bring new market demands and product ideas to shine on the international stage. We firmly believe that Hong Kong has many innovative talents like The Z Label, who can inject new energy into Hong Kong's startup ecosystem." said Lap Man, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Beyond Ventures.

The Z Label invites serial founders and operators, creators, engineers and technologists, partners and investors to join its dynamic ecosystem and co-build innovative products.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, built globally, The Z Label is a venture building group focusing on the intersection of emerging technologies and GenZ consumer trends.

Beyond Ventures, the Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, was co-founded by Lap Man and Marvin Hung in 2017 with the goal to revitalize and transform Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem by being the city's most impactful venture capital firm. The firm unites venture capital experts and local conglomerates with visionary entrepreneurs, providing start-ups with the capital and guidance they need to thrive.

The name "Beyond Ventures" originates from the popular rock-and-roll band Beyond, which emerged in early 1990s Hong Kong. Since raising its first fund in 2017, Beyond Ventures has successfully invested in and helped develop portfolio companies which include SenseTime (stock code: 20.HK), Smartsens (stock code: 688213.SH), Prenetics (Nasdaq: PRE), YOHO (stock code: 2347.HK), HKTaxi (acquired by Uber in 2021) and EXLskills (acquired by John Wiley & Sons in 2022). As of today, the portfolio has produced four IPOs and two M&As.

